DUFFIELD — The LENOWISCO Health District accounted for seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to data from state health officials.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state added 927 cases and 29 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 122,542 cases and 2,641 deaths.
Southwest Virginia saw seven new cases but no deaths, for 731 cases and 12 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Lee County added four cases for 214 cases and three deaths while Wise County tallied two cases for 334 and five deaths.
Scott County’s totals held steady at 156 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case total rose by one for 27 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Wednesday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 1,734,390 of 8.63 million residents, or 20.1%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,605,290 people have been tested to date, or 18.6%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 11,737 of the region's 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample, or 13.57%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 3,645 of 23,423, or 15.57%
— Norton, 1,197 of 3,981, or 30.07%
— Wise County, 4,519 of 37,383, or 12.09%
— Scott County, 2,376 of 21,566, or 11.02%