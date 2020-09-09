The LENOWISCO Health District experienced a third straight day of single-digit COVID-19 case increases, according to Wednesday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state reported 882 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 129,289 cases and 2,697 deaths.
Southwest Virginia accounted for four new cases and no deaths in the VDH’s Wednesday report, for 798 cases and 13 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added one case for 365 cases and five deaths, while Lee County saw two cases for 234 and four deaths.
Scott County’s total rose by one to 168 cases and four deaths. Norton’s total remained at 31 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total on Wednesday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 1,827,862 of 8.63 million state residents, or 21.18%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,694,203 people have been tested to date, or 19.63%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 12,528 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 14.49%.
testing rates:
• Lee County, 4,032 of 23,423, or 17.21%
• Norton, 1,264 of 3,981, or 31.75%
• Wise County, 4,733 of 37,383, or 12.66%
• Scott County, 2,499 of 21,566, or 11.59%