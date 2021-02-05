KINGSPORT — It should come as no surprise to anyone, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a couple of high-profile projects in the Model City have been delayed.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds explained which projects were affected to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this week and why additional funding was needed for one of them. The projects in question are the West Kingsport sewer line project and the renovation and relocation of City Hall.
WEST KINGSPORT SEWER WORK
The sewer project is taking place along Netherland Inn Road and includes the installation of about 5,000 feet of 16-inch sewer line and a new, larger pump station built at the corner of Ridgefields Road. The nearly $6 million job began last year and was expected to wrap up earlier this month.
However, due to COVID-19, the work is now expected to be completed in April, McReynolds said.
During the course of the project, various workers have been quarantined because of COVID-19, and the pandemic has delayed the delivery of some materials and equipment, McReynolds said.
“It’s been different work crews at different times over the course of construction,” he said.
In short, the pandemic caused the sewer project to be delayed 46 days. Bad weather also delayed the project by 16 days. As a result, the BMA earlier this week approved a bud- get adjustment of almost $100,000 to cover the costs associated with the delays.
CITY HALL RENOVATIONS
Kingsport purchased the Regions Bank building on Broad Street more than two years ago with the intent to make it the new City Hall, moving more than 100 workers from six offices to one location.
Renovations to the tune of $5.5 million began inside the building in fall 2019 and most departments were expected to move in this past December. Again, COVID-19 had other plans.
McReynolds said the quarantining of workers and delays in equipment delivery had a trickle-down effect on renovations.
“If you can’t pull wire, that impacts the installation of the drop ceiling, which impacts the installation of the tile flooring,” McReynolds said. “If you’ve gone to buy a bicycle or a refrigerator, you know everything has been delayed, so getting anything in that’s vital to the project has also been delayed.”
No additional money was needed for the City Hall project. The projected move-in date is now March, McReynolds said.