After a surge in August of COVID-19, numbers have started dropping in Sullivan County, state records show.
The number of daily cases reported has fallen significantly, and the number of hospitalizations has also trended downward.
There were 300 new cases of the coronavirus reported on Aug. 18, and the seven-day average reached 139.4 cases a day, according to records.
The latest reports show 21 new cases reported on Sept. 17 and a seven-day average of 39 new cases per day in Sullivan County.
The seven-day average of positive cases the Sullivan County Regional Health Department reported was 23% on Sept. 17, down from 38% on Aug. 18. Those figures do not include self tests or private doctors.
Hawkins County also reported downward-trending cases. State records show nine new cases on Sept. 17 compared to a high of 184 on Aug. 18. The seven-day average was recorded as 12.9 on Sept. 16, compared to 66 on Aug. 24.
The downward trend comes as the health department and others have started conducting vaccinations that have the original strain and a strain of the Omicron variant that helps give double protection.
Health officials have said Omicron is still the prevalent strain of the coronavirus, since it first started replacing the Delta variant in December.
During late January and early February, the number of coronavirus cases skyrocketed, with 578 cases reported in Sullivan County on Feb. 3, the most since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. The seven-day average during late January also exceeded more than 400 cases reported daily.
Officials with Ballad Health also reported decreasing numbers over the past few weeks.
Ballad Health reported 113 hospitalizations from COVID-19 on Sept. 23. That is down from 138 two weeks before. It also stayed the same as the previous week.
The number of patients going into the intensive care unit, however, has trended upward the past three weeks, with 10 reported on Sept. 9, 12 on Sept. 16 and 17 reported on Friday.
There were two pediatric hospitalizations, up from none the week before.
Ballad Health also reported six people on ventilators, two more than the previous two weeks.
