Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day novel coronavirus test positivity rate rose to 12.86% on Monday, the highest it’s been since late January.
Since falling to a low of 7.02% on March 8, the region’s seven-day positivity rate has increased by 83.1%, crossing the 12.5% mark for the first time since Jan. 23 on Saturday. The rising positivity rate corresponds with a slight decrease in testing, though new cases are also up significantly in recent weeks — indicating the increase is due more to higher circulation of the virus in the community than a decline in testing.
In the three weeks leading up to March 8, the region was averaging about 848 new tests per day, a number that’s dropped by 90 to 758 in the three weeks since, about a 10% decline. Over the past seven days, however, the region is averaging about 729 new tests per day, about a 14% decline from late February and early March.
Active cases, which fell to 1,128 (-22 from Friday) over the weekend, rose to 1,160 on Monday. Total active cases increased by 32 from Sunday, with no county in the region reporting a decrease in active cases.
Ballad’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Ballad Health on Monday reported 94 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in its facilities, an increase of nine from Friday’s total. It is the second time in the past week hospitalizations have risen above 90, with Monday’s total the most Ballad has seen since Feb. 17.
Of those hospitalized, 24 (+2) were in intensive care, which is the most reported since Jan. 29. There were also 11 people on ventilators, a decrease of two from Friday. COVID-dedicated bed capacity remained steady at 19.
Vaccination events planned
The Northeast Regional Health Office is hosting several vaccination events this week in Carter, Hawkins and Unicoi counties:
Tuesday:
- 700 S. Mohawk Drive, Erwin (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m.-noon and 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday:
- 386 Tennessee Highway 91, Elizabethton (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thursday:
- 4850 E. Andrew Jackson Highway, Greeneville (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- 951 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m.-noon.
The Northeast Regional Health Office events in Carter and Hawkins counties do not require appointments. For the events in Greene and Unicoi counties, you can book an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov. The Northeast Regional Health Office events will use the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
NET by the Numbers
Cases: 52,595 (+105). Past seven days: 770
New cases by county: Carter 12, Greene 11, Hancock 0, Hawkins 15, Johnson 3, Sullivan 27, Unicoi 2, Washington 35.
Active cases: 1,160 (+32)
Active cases by county: Carter 123, Greene 94, Hancock 7, Hawkins 131, Johnson 27, Sullivan 420, Unicoi 33, Washington 325.
New tests: 459 (15.25% positivity rate)
Deaths: 1,025. Past seven days: 7