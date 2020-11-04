Far Southwest Virginia saw some slowing in COVID-19 cases, according to Wednesday’s state health data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,157 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 185,836 cases and 3,677 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added nine total cases for totals of 1,866 and 27 deaths during the pandemic. Wise County saw no cases or deaths in Wednesday’s report, remaining at 734 and 10 deaths. Scott County had four cases for 478 and seven deaths.
Lee County saw six cases for 598 and 10 deaths, while Norton’s case total was adjusted down by one for 54 and no deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 2,913,563 of 8.63 million residents, or 33.76%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,700,765 people have been tested to date, or 31.3%. In the LENOWISCO district, 20,275 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 23.45%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 6,328 of 23,423, or 27.02%
• Norton, 1,993 of 3,981, or 50.1%
• Wise County, 7,532 of 37,383, or 20.15%
• Scott County, 4,422 of 21,566, or 20.5%
A new outbreak was reported at an unspecified correctional facility in the LENOWISCO Health District on Tuesday, for a total of 30 outbreaks in the district — including five at prisons or jails during the pandemic.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at no inmate cases and decreased by one case to two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 16 inmate cases and five active staff cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report rose from 17.9% to 18.6%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 5.8% to 5.7%.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 44-day increase in cases. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results remained increasing based on a 24-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Lee County Schools were were ranked highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences. Wise County Schools were ranked higher-risk and Scott County Schools lower-risk, while Norton was ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.