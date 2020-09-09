The LENOWISCO Health District daily COVID-19 case rate saw a third straight day of single-digit increases, according to Wednesday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Wednesday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 882 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 129,289 and 2,697 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw four new cases and no deaths in the VDH Wednesday report, for 798 cases and 13 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added one case for 365 cases and five deaths, while Lee County saw two cases for 234 and four deaths.
Scott County’s total rose by one to 168 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case remained at 31 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Wednesday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 1,827,862 of 8.63 million state residents, or 21.18 %. For nasal swab testing only, 1,694,203 people have been tested to date, or 19.63 %.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 12,528 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 14.49 %.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 4,032 of 23,423, or 17.21 %
- Norton, 1,264 of 3,981, or 31.75 %
- Wise County, 4,733 of 37,383, or 12.66 %
- Scott County, 2,499 of 21,566, or 11.59 %
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) -- (276) 328-8000
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-through testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn in September from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul from Sept. 4 to Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.