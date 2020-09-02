The LENOWISCO Health District saw seven new COVID-19 cases according to Wednesday’s data from state health officials.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Wednesday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 927 new cases and 29 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 122,542 and 2,641 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw seven new cases and no deaths in the VDH Wednesday report, for 731 cases and 12 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Lee County added four cases for 214 cases and three deaths. Wise County added two cases for 334 and five deaths.
Scott County’s total rose by three, for 156 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case total rose by one for 27 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Wednesday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 1,734,390 of 8.63 million state residents, or 20.1 %. For nasal swab testing only, 1,605,290 people have been tested to date, or 18.6 %.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 11,737 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 13.57 %.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 3,645 of 23,423, or 15.57 %
- Norton, 1,197 of 3,981, or 30.07 %
- Wise County, 4,519 of 37,383, or 12.09 %
- Scott County, 2,376 of 21,566, or 11.02 %
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) -- (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.