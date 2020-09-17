The LENOWISCO Health District added six COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state saw 1,101 new cases and 36 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 137,460 and 2,920 deaths.
For a third day, the VDH stated on its website that the spike in the number of deaths was due to backlogs in death certificate data reporting.
Far Southwest Virginia saw six new cases and no deaths, for 849 cases and 17 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Lee County added three cases for 254 and six deaths.
Wise County saw two cases for pandemic totals of 387 and seven deaths. Norton remained at 33 cases and no deaths.
Scott County saw one case for totals of 177 cases and four deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s totals Thursday remained at 20 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap posted no inmate cases or active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 1,960,918 of 8.63 million residents, or 22.72%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,822,012 people have been tested to date, or 21.11%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 13,500 of the region's 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 15.61%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 4,502 of 23,423, or 19.22%
— Norton, 1,340 of 3,981, or 33.66%
— Wise County, 4,974 of 37,383, or 13.31%
— Scott County, 2,684 of 21,566, or 12.45%
The rate of positive test results in the LENOWISCO district dropped in Wednesday’s report from 10.5% to 9.6% in Thursday's report. The statewide positivity rate stood at 6.7%.