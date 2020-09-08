The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily COVID-19 case rate dropped below five, according to Tuesday’s state health data.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 836 new cases and two deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 128,407 and 2,686 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw four new cases and no deaths in the VDH report, for 794 cases and 13 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added one case for 364 cases and five deaths, while Lee County saw one case for 232 and four deaths.
Scott County’s total rose by one to 167 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case total also rose by one for 31 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 1,817,347 of 8.63 million state residents, or 21.06%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,684,048 people have been tested to date, or 19.51%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 12,491 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 14.45%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,027 of 23,423, or 17.19%.
• Norton, 1,254 of 3,981, or 31.5%.
• Wise County, 4,726 of 37,383, or 12.64%.
• Scott County, 2,484 of 21,566, or 11.52%.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
LENOWISCO Health District will also offer drive-thru testing in September at Food City supermarkets in Big Stone Gap and Coeburn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call the district office at (276) 328-8000 for dates, pre-registration and appointments.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test.
The Virginia Depart- ment of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.