The LENOWISCO Health District saw 16 new COVID-19 cases in the latest state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported on Wednesday that the state had 755 new cases and 21 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 148,271 cases and 3,187 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia accounted for 16 cases for 930 infections and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County had four new cases for 425 and nine deaths.
Lee County added 10 cases for 280 and seven deaths. Scott County had two new cases for 191 and four deaths, and Norton remained at 34 and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Wednesday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 2,200,124 of 8.63 million residents, or 25.49%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,049,988 people have been tested to date, or 23.75%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 14,773 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 17.08%.
testing rates by locality:
• Lee County, 4,855 of 23,423, or 20.73%
• Norton, 1,430 of 3,981, or 35.92%
• Wise County, 5,480 (adjusted down by one by VDH) of 37,383, or 14.66%
• Scott County, 3,008 of 21,566, or 13.95%
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report increased from 3.7% to 4.3%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 4.6% to 4.5%.
According to VDH’s new pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were fluctuating in Wednesday’s report. That variation, according to the dashboard, is based on a nine-day increase in case incidence in the region and on a three-day rise in the positivity percentage of COVID-19 testing results.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee, Wise and Scott counties — were ranked higher-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Norton was ranked at moderate risk. The Lee, Wise and Scott county school divisions were ranked highest-risk, however, for percent change in seven-day case incidences in those counties. Norton was given a higher-risk ranking.