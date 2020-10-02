The LENOWISCO Health District saw a third straight day of double-digit COVID-19 case increases in Friday’s state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported Friday that the state had 966 new cases and 22 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 149,687 cases and 3,250 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia accounted for 14 cases for 959 and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County saw seven cases for 433 and nine deaths. Lee County added five cases for 295 and seven deaths.
Scott County saw one new case for 195 and four deaths, and Norton saw one case for 36 and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Friday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 2,246,923 of 8.63 million residents, or 26.04%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,094,361 people have been tested to date, or 24.27%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 15,113 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 17.48%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,936 of 23,423, or 21.07%
• Norton, 1,483 of 3,981, or 37.25%
• Wise County, 5,590 of 37,383, or 14.95%
• Scott County, 3,104 of 21,566, or 14.12%
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report climbed from 3.5% to 8%. The statewide positivity rate stayed at 4.5%.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were fluctuating in Friday’s report. That variation, according to the dashboard, is based on an eleven-day increase in daily case incidence in the region and on a seven-day rise in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results.
Four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton — remained at a higher-risk ranking based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. The Lee, Wise and Scott county school divisions also remained at highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences in those counties. Norton stayed at a higher-risk ranking.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) - (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-through testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.