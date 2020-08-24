As of Monday afternoon, Tennessee has had a total of 144,607 cases of COVID-19 since tracking of the pandemic began, an increase of 667 from the prior day, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Deaths in the state attributed to the virus increased by 21, to 1,588 total, according to the TDH daily report. Hospitalizations were at 6,421 (up 43 from the day before) and cases categorized as “recovered” were at 106,041.
Key numbers from across our region, listed in order of active cases, highest to lowest:
• Washington County — 1,597 total cases, 816 active cases, 774 recoveries and seven deaths.
• Carter County — 736 total cases, 531 active cases, 191 recoveries and 14 deaths.
• Greene County — 730 total cases, 487 active cases, 233 recoveries and 10 deaths.
• Hawkins County — 637 total cases, 434 active cases, 191 recoveries and 12 deaths.
• Sullivan County — 1,474 total cases, 429 active cases, 1,023 recoveries and 22 deaths. The Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s own data, from its most recent published daily report (on Friday), reflects different numbers than the state’s tally, showing 23 deaths.
• Johnson County — 387 total cases, 292 active cases, 94 recoveries and one death.
• Unicoi County — 212 total cases, 127 active cases, 84 recoveries and one death.
• Hancock County — 88 total cases, 61 active cases, 25 recoveries and two deaths.
The Virgina Department of Health’s daily report Monday, based on numbers submitted by 5 p.m. the day before, showed the commonwealth with 113,630 total cases since pandemic tracking began, with 2,471 total deaths and 9,207 hospitalizations.
For our region, VDH’s daily report (which does not include recoveries or active case numbers) showed:
• Scott County — 143 total cases and three deaths.
• Lee County — 161 total cases and two deaths.
• Wise County — 287 total cases and five deaths.
• City of Norton — 22 cases and no deaths.
Those numbers indicate 10 new cases in Southwest Virginia compared to the day before, with no new deaths reported.