GREENEVILLE — A nearly four-year legal battle between Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower and an Illinois trucking company has finally been resolved with a federal judge ruling in Mumpower’s favor.
Mumpower, a former state representative from our region, filed a $1.5 million lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Greeneville in December 2017. Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Pavel Gheleniuc (of Orlando, Fla.), Sopranos Inc. (of Palatine, Ill.) and Gogu Trucking Express (of Highland Park, Ill).
According to court records and published reports, a tractor-trailer (owned by Sopranos/Gogu and driven by Gheleniuc) rear-ended Mumpower’s vehicle on Interstate 81 on Nov. 2, 2016. The accident left Mumpower with a broken arm and other “extensive” injuries.
Last month, after nearly four years of court filings, U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. ordered that Mumpower be awarded just over $650,000 in damages from the defendants. Mumpower’s wife, Alicia, also a plaintiff in the lawsuit, was awarded $150,000 in damages, according to Atchley’s order.
“I’m grateful the court found negligence on behalf of the trucking company and the driver, and I appreciate the court seeing and awarding damages as a result of that,” Mumpower told the Times News last week. “But having a judgment and collecting on a judgment are two very different things.”
finding THE DEFENDANTS
Mumpower said less than a week after the accident, the trucking company cleaned out its offices and disappeared.
Then the insurance company that covered both Gheleniuc and Sopranos had filed for bankruptcy and was in receivership.
The lawyers representing the defendants filed motions in May 2019 to withdraw from representing Gheleniuc and Sopranos. Attorney Ben Jones told the court he had attempted to contact Sopranos on numerous occasions, but that all correspondence had been returned, court records state.
Mumpower said it was simply impossible to track the defendants down.
“I’m fortunate that I found and had a good attorney in the case, who was extremely diligent. And even though I’ve got a judgment ... odds are I won’t see a dime of it,” Mumpower said.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
According to the lawsuit and published reports, on Nov. 2, 2016 multiple crashes on Interstate 81 brought traffic to a halt for three hours and sent five people, including Mumpower, to the hospital.
The Kingsport Police Department reported that emergency personnel responded to an accident on I-81 in the area of mile marker 58 where an SUV had struck a guardrail. Mumpower, who was driving back from Nashville at the time, had slowed his vehicle in response to the accident and eventually came to a stop.
Soon after, a tractor-trailer (owned by Sopranos/Gogu and driven by Gheleniuc) swerved to the left to avoid a collision and rear-ended Mumpower’s vehicle. Mumpower’s vehicle was then knocked forward and into the back of a U-Haul rental truck, then rolled over, but came to rest on its tires.
The tractor-trailer continued forward and rolled over as well, with the tractor portion landing atop a Hyundai sedan and the trailer lying across traffic lanes, the KPD reported.
THE LESSON MOVING FORWARD
“I have lasting damage in my left arm. ... I’m weight restricted in the left arm and I really don’t have any rotation of it. I can’t swing a bat or a club,” Mumpower said. “I have a litany of other injuries, but I’m blessed to have overcome many or most of those.”
If there’s one lesson to come out of this whole ordeal, Mumpower said, it’s for folks to always wear a seat belt and to carry an uninsured motorist policy on your vehicle’s insurance — both of which he was doing at the time of the accident.
“My experience is a cautionary tale to urge motorists to be prepared in their own right: insurance and a seat belt,” Mumpower said. “My tale is a blessed tale of survival and support that I experienced and I’m very grateful I’m still here to tell the tale.”