BLOUNTVILLE — A proposed hotel-motel tax slid through first reading at the Sullivan County Commission Thursday night, paving the way for more discussion next month during its final reading.
No votes were taken on the resolution at the Sullivan County Commission’s regularly scheduled business meeting.
Commissioner Zane Vanover said he realized levying the tax would include several cities such as Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City and Johnson City.
“That discussion has to be done in the near future, and, hopefully, next month we can come and have a vote on an amended resolution,” Vanover said.
The county commission, at this point, is discussing the possibility of creating the tax to levy countywide. Commissioners say the money would help pay for tourism efforts and help maintain some of the tourist-related attractions in the unincorporated parts of the county.
However, Kingsport officials said this week they are concerned about the possible tax due to it being levied on top of the city’s 7% hotel-motel tax. If the city’s tax went up to 11%, it would make hotels and motels within KIngsport less competitive with local and regional municipalities, they said.
Vanover said he received clarification from the Tennessee state comptroller’s office saying the county could impose a hotel-motel tax “up to” 4%. Vanover said the “up to” was key, adding that he was told it is perfectly legal to levy a hotel-motel tax across incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.
Commissioner David Akard, who lives in Bristol, said commissioners hope to come up with a good plan on how to best use the money by the time it comes to vote.
“There is actually some excitement after hearing in the first round about taxes,” he said. “How it can be used for tourism. There’s a lot of good conversations along that line.”
Vanover said the money would be a benefit for everyone.
“This money comes back,” Vanover said. “This isn’t just the county asking the cities for money. These tourism dollars will be used all throughout the county, no matter what entity we’re talking about.”