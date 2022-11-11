An attorney speaking on behalf of the Sullivan County Industrial Development Board said Thursday that he did not think an area around Exit 69 off Interstate 81 needed to be designated as an economic redevelopment zone.
“The cart’s a little bit before the horse,” Joel Conkin said.
Conkin spoke to the Sullivan County Commission on Thursday during its work session about the possibility of designating the area as a zone for tax increment financing, an economic development tool used to help lure developers.
The commission had previously talked about designating the area as an economic development zone last month but held off on voting on it.
The resolution calls for designating more than 100 acres surrounding Exit 69 as an economic redevelopment zone. Sullivan County Commissioner Sam Jones, the resolution’s sponsor, said he felt it would help spur development in the area and that there are developers looking at possibly using TIFs in the coming months for developments.
The item came up again Thursday night as the commission looks at voting on the resolution next week during its regularly scheduled business meeting.
Several commissioners, though, asked that Jones pull the resolution after hearing Conkin speak more in-depth about the economic redevelopment, or TIF, zone.
County Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite, who represents the area, said she felt there needed to be a committee with Jones and other commissioners who represent the area to look at the resolution more closely.
“We need this development,” she said. “We want this development. But we need to do it right.”
Jones, though, said after consulting with Conkin that he had taken some language out, such as designating the area as a zone and changed the resolution to say the commission “supported” the use of TIFs in the area.
“All we’re doing is supporting the use of that,” Jones said.
Conkin told commissioners that an area does not have to be designated as an economic redevelopment zone for a TIF to be used. He said many cities designate economic redevelopment zones to help generate interest in developing economically blighted areas.
The city of Kingsport currently has more than 600 acres in different locations designated as economic redevelopment zones.
But he said any designation of an area would need to be voted on by the Industrial Development Board. He said a public hearing would need to be held, and then the designation could be voted on by the commission. He said he does not think those steps have been conducted.
Commissioner Dwight King said he did not support the idea of TIFs at all within the county. He said he felt like it would cause too many people to want one once it is used.
“I think we’re opening up something,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a flood. If we do one, every developer will be coming with their hand out.”
Commissioner David Akard told commissioners that he supported TIFs and thought they were good tools to help spur economic development. He said after hearing more information, though, he was backing off supporting the resolution.
He said in cities it’s district based, but in the county it’s project based. Akard said the county can look at each project on a case-by-case basis.
“I’ll be honest with you,” Akard said. “I don’t think we need this resolution.”
The commission will vote on the resolution next Thursday during its regularly scheduled business meeting.