County archives

The Washington County Archives hold various pieces of history that can be viewed by the public Monday through Friday.

 John Kiener

JONESBOROUGH — A bullet, chewing gum, a Notary Seal, a peanut shell, pencils, pins and paper clips, a razor blade, seeds, stamps, and the strings used to tie together some of Washington County’s oldest County Court minutes are part of a collection in a “Cabinet of Curiosities” now on display at the County Archives.

“Had someone told me that I would become a collector of paperclips, I would have said that there was no way,” said Washington County Deputy County Archivist Donna Cox Briggs.

The Washington County Archive is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. It is suggested that researchers telephone (423) 753-1777 to confirm that the office is open before visiting.