JONESBOROUGH — A bullet, chewing gum, a Notary Seal, a peanut shell, pencils, pins and paper clips, a razor blade, seeds, stamps, and the strings used to tie together some of Washington County’s oldest County Court minutes are part of a collection in a “Cabinet of Curiosities” now on display at the County Archives.
“Had someone told me that I would become a collector of paperclips, I would have said that there was no way,” said Washington County Deputy County Archivist Donna Cox Briggs.
Briggs, along with Archives Assistant Britney Helton, assembled a collection of items discovered starting in 2017 when the Archives staff began to earnestly process the earliest court records of Washington County. Briggs said, “With this being the oldest county in the state, we had records dating back into the 1770s.”
Court documents that were tied together included those signed by John Sevier (Sept. 23, 1745-Sept. 24, 1815), the court clerk who would become the first governor of the State of Tennessee. In these same documents obtained recently from Nashville were minutes bearing the name of William Bean (Dec. 9, 1721-May 1782). He was an American pioneer, long hunter, and commissioner of the Watauga Association. Bean is accepted by historians as the first permanent European American settler of Tennessee.
Another name mentioned in the early minutes was that of John Chisholm. His grandson Jesse Chisholm (circa 1805-March 4, 1868) was a Scotch-Cherokee fur trader and merchant in the American West. He is known for having scouted and developed what became known as the Chisholm Trail, later used to drive cattle from Texas to railheads in Kansas in the post-Civil War period.
Archivist Ned Irwin said, “Some of these documents have been tied up since the Civil War.” Deputy Archivist Briggs added details of how the documents had been stored, “There were court cases in which several small pieces of paper were folded up together into small rectangles. These were simple — just unfold, flatten and file. Other records were tied with bits of string or even sewn together as seen on the 1779 County Court minute book.”
As the staff of the Archive continued organizing records, she said: “We began to find straight pins pushed through two or more documents to hold them together. Using a magnifying glass, we looked at these straight pins and realized that the pins were likely from the same period as the documents. It seemed like a shame to lose this tiny bit of history, so I began tossing them into my desk drawer, many with a date scribbled on scrap paper and attached. In the “Cabinet of Curiosities,” cards identify dates, for example “1790s” and “1812.”
Briggs continued: “When the collection grew too large for the tray in the drawer, it was moved into a gallon-size plastic bag and it stayed in the bottom desk drawer for several years. I once mentioned on Facebook I had a paperclip collection and was really surprised at the number of people who wanted to see it.”
Irwin then encouraged Briggs to undertake the task of sorting the dated items and mounting them on cardstock. She enlisted the assistance of Helton. She has been a member of the staff for nearly a year after receiving a degree in History at East Tennessee State University followed by a master’s degree in Information Science from the University of Tennessee.
The result Briggs said, “We found all these pins and knew they were old.” The dates on the handmade pins ranged from 1790 until 1820. In putting together the display now at the Archives, Briggs and Helton used only dated items and selected only a few of each type of pin or clip. Irwin added, “The fasteners changed through the years.”
The progression of changes in how the documents were fastened together, Briggs observed, “was surprising to note we only had straight pins until the 1860s when manufactured clips began to appear in county documents. We still occasionally saw a straight pin or two, but not the hand-made variety. Straight pins were used more predominantly during the 1880s and 1890s. Beyond straight pins, there were not many other types of fasteners. These new straight pins were manufactured, not handmade.”
Briggs said her favorite items are the tiny straight pins that were found from the 1920s through the 1950s. She noted that: “At the beginning of the 1900s, there were many different types of manufactured clips, brads, and fasteners. Safety pins were used, and we found copper and brass paperclips.”
Among the odd items in a glass display case in the Reading Room at the Washington County Archives located at 103 West Main Street in Jonesborough are the following: a peanut shell in a box of county records; a 1937 piece of Beechnut peppermint chewing gum; a Notary Seal returned from resident John O. Lewis in 1922 who had moved to Florida; straight pens and pencils left by workers from the Works Progress Administration who helped organized county records during the Great Depression in 1935; a collection of stamps that had fallen off envelopes — 3 cents of Robert E. Lee; 2 cents of George Washington and a Revenue Stamp from an Act of 1863.
• Evidence used in court cases was also discovered and included in the display that Archivist Irwin expects will remain in the Reading Room until sometime this summer. The evidentiary material includes:
• A razor blade from the 1941 case of State v. Hall. A woman was cut when two ladies got in a fight over a pocketbook. Katherine Hall was charged with assault. A doctor removed a broken-off part of the razor blade from the woman’s face. A newspaper account tells the story that Katherine Hall allegedly assaulted two women at a dance, from a dispute over possession of a pocketbook. The injured women, Ruth Brice and Pearl Lee. It was Lee who had a piece of the razor imbedded in her face and it had to be surgically removed. Hall was charged with “felonious assault with the intent to commit murder.” The case was continued to the next term of court but to date research has failed to discover the disposition of the case.
• A 1964 case in which seeds were placed in the estate file of John Green.
• A bullet from the 1904 case of State vs. Keys. The defendant was charged with felonious assault of John S. Webb, a policeman. He was shot twice in the back — and recovered. On May 26, 1904, Webb was assisting a revenue officer in the arrest of “Buck” Keys and Jerry David on a warrant charging them with violating internal revenue laws. The two were found and as they were being arrested, Keys resisted, drew his gun, and began firing. Webb tried to grab the gun and was hit twice. Watts fired at him, but he ran. A reward of $250 was offered for his capture. Before he was captured, the reward increased to $400. He was found in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with relatives and was taken into custody on July 17. He was held at the county jail in Jonesborough. In June of 1905, Buck Keys was tried and found guilty. He was sentenced to six years in the penitentiary.
• Evidence in a gambling raid in 1953 where authorities literally swept the floor gathering up cigarette packets and other items that had been thrown on the floor of the place that was raided.
The Archives’ staff continues to look for the dispositions of the cases listed here. Ink blotters advertising local businesses were also found among court papers. Long Brothers Restaurant located in Fountain Square advertised a 5-cent sandwich and a free second cup of coffee. Specialty Printing Company in Johnson City distributed an account of electoral voting totals from 1908 until 1960. A very old wallet was discovered in papers returned from a collection of documents at the McClung Collection in Knoxville.
“One just never knows what they will find next!” Briggs said while referring to the material placed in “The Cabinet of Curiosities.”