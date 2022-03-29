A new emergency notification system will soon come online.
Virginia Smelser, executive director for Sullivan County 911, announced in a press release on Monday that the county will move to Hyper-Reach starting on Friday.
“The service will be fully operational by April 1,” Smelser said in the release.
The county, along with Kingsport 911 and the Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency have been in the process of switching to the new emergency notification service for the past two months.
The new service will provide more options and tools for first responders. Smelser said in the past the new service could also end up being cheaper for residents of the county.
Adrienne Batara, spokeswoman for the city of Kingsport, said the city will soon follow.
“We are starting close to that time as well,” she said. “Staff is currently training for the new system.”
The city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved going to the new system in February, and the Sullivan County 911 Board approved the switch in December.
The city and county have had emergency notification systems for the past two decades. The first system was Reverse 911, which was later replaced by Vesta.
Hyper-Reach, which is replacing Vesta, will provide more bells and whistles.
Among them, it will be able to provide notifications using telephone calls, texts, email messages and TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.
The system allows first responders and dispatchers to geographically target households and also deliver to social media.
The system is also able to deliver messages to cell phones in affected areas without the users even signing up.
County officials have said Sullivan County 911 plans to use the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards, criminal activity and missing persons. City officials have said they plan to use the system for the same uses, as well as any potential public works hazards.
Landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landline phones and community and weather alerts to VoIP phones, mobile phones, and email addresses are only included when people enroll.
Residents and people who live, work, or visit Sullivan County are encouraged to enroll either by calling or texting “Alert” to (423) 390-0272 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/tnsullivansignup.html.
Citizens can get emergency alerts via their Alexa-enabled smart speakers just by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and following the Alexa-provided instructions.
Citizens can also download the Hyper-Reach Anywhere app on their smartphone. Hyper-Reach Anywhere is a free smartphone app that allows individual citizens to manage and monitor the alerts they receive, both for their home and office addresses and for other addresses they care about such as those of elderly relatives or friends.
All messages will start with a recorded “Public Notice” and will display the phone number (423) 830–1960.
Sullivan County residents are encouraged to add this number to their phone contacts so important notices will not be missed.