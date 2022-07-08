The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a series of ordinances on first reading Friday, along with a resolution, delating water and sewer rate increases.
Two ordinances, one for sewer and one for water, delays the rate increases until Aug. 1 as the city continues to handle water and sewer billing issues.
“The thoughts were let’s align rates with that billing cycle,” Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said.
The city has battled billing issues for almost two years after a series of water meters started failing due to battery issues. The city has since replaced thousands of water meters and hope to have billing back to normal by Aug. 1.
McReynolds said city staff felt it was better from a customer service standpoint to have increasing water rates hit the same time as the billing is normalize.
The city first approved raising the city’s water and sewer fees last month as part of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
The board approved a 7.5% increase on the water bill and a 13.5% increase on sewer. Those rates would then drop in subsequent years.
City Manager Chris McCartt applauded city management for thinking of the delay.
“I commend staff for coming up with this,” he said.
Alderman Paul Montgomery also thanked them.
“I appreciate you putting the customer into consideration and putting them first,” he said.
Shull also showed his appreciation to staff for handling the situation in less than normal circumstances.
“I admire you doing the right thing during something that you didn’t control,” Shull said.