WISE — Thirty years ago, Grant Kilgore had been a Wise County patrol deputy for nine years and Kirk Osborne had been a Virginia Department of Transportation supervisor at the agency’s shop in Coeburn for a year.
March 12, 1993 put both men — and all of Southwest Virginia — to the test as they found themselves working during what may have been the worst recorded snowfall in Wise County since 1942, according to archived observations from the National Weather Service in Morristown.
Local residents saw plenty of drifts as deep as 4 feet or more. NWS records for March 12-13 saw snow accumulations of 28.2 inches in Wise, 22.2 in Pound and 28.4 in the Pardee area of the county.
Prior to the 1993 storm, the April 1987 snowstorm brought 20.5 inches to Wise, 17.9 to Pound and 25.8 to Pardee. The overall third worst snowfall in Wise County happened in December 1942, when Wise saw 18.3 inches, Pound saw 12.2 and Pardee saw 21.9.
Kilgore — now the sheriff of Wise County — said it is hard to realize just how bad conditions were three decades ago.
“I’ve got people working for me now who weren’t even around then,” said Kilgore.
While VDOT now uses a network of contractors to supplement its crews at area headquarters across the state, Osborne said that was not the case on March 12, 1993.
“Back then, it was the VDOT crews who handled the plowing and salted the roads,” noted Osborne, who now oversees VDOT’s Wise Area Headquarters.
The blizzard started in the morning of March 12, both men recalled, and by the afternoon, several inches had blocked roads and pulled down electric and phone lines.
“I was off when it hit,” said Kilgore. “I had a two-wheel drive Caprice or Impala, and I wasn’t going anywhere.
“I was shoveling an open path to my driveway to try and get out to the road, and a skidder like they use on logging sites driving by and pushing snow off the road. A little while later a large dozer came by. VDOT was really calling all cars, vehicles and equipment that they never even fathomed they would have to use.”
Soon after that, Kilgore recalled, the power went out in his area. Like several thousand residents, he saw phone service, television and power down for days.
“We had a kerosene heater and that was the only thing that kept us warm for several days,” Kilgore recalled. “Luckily we had plenty of food and a camping stove to cook off of, so heat and cooking were not a big problem.”
A few days after the blizzard, a deputy picked up Kilgore in the only four-wheel drive the department had, and he joined other officers trying to check on residents, bring them food when they were running low on supplies, and help other emergency service workers in recovering from the blizzard.
Osborne’s crew at the Coeburn VDOT shop spent much of the day getting trucks and gravel/salt spreaders ready before the snow hit.
“The first three days were ‘round the clock, and then we worked for another five days to get the primary and secondary roads cleared,” Osborne said.
Crews were able to grab a hot meal at the state Correctional Camp 18 between plowing, Osborne recalled, and VDOT began recruiting several private drivers and their equipment.
“If it was an ATV with a plow blade, they’d have it out there plowing what it could,” Osborne said. “At one point we had a fuel pump quit working, and we were having to fuel up at the FasMart in Coeburn where we had an account.”
Osborne remembered how he was not the only crew member spending days at the shop.
“A lot of our people were sleeping in their pickup trucks, and I’d have them back them up under the sheds,” said Osborne. “I’d walk by regularly and check on them, and if they waved, I knew they were OK.”
Kilgore and Osborne agreed that things have improved in emergency preparedness since 1993.
“Just about all of our patrol vehicles are all-wheel drive, and we have plenty of four-wheel drive vehicles too,” Kilgore said. “The county’s emergency coordinator office has grown over the years, and Jessica Swiney does a good job in organizing the county’s response to weather events.”
“It used to be that it was the VDOT people handling most of the road clearing,” Osborne said, pointing to an old photo of the Wise headquarters crew. “We had 25 or 27 people here who did the plowing and salting. Now there’s nine here, but VDOT has a good system of contractors with heavy plows, scrapers and other equipment.”
While salt and gravel have been the main supplies to treat roads and improve traction for motorists, Osborne said he remembered several years ago when VDOT began using brine solution to get roads ready before ice and snow events. With a combination of chemical and gravel mixes, he said, road treatment has become more complex when using the right mix for the expected temperatures.
While several major snowstorms have hit Wise County since 1993, Kilgore and Osborne agreed that recovering from them has been somewhat easier.
“We’ve been blessed since 1993,” Osborne said, “and that’s a good thing.”