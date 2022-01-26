POUND — Town residents are getting encouragement to contact their future state delegate about his proposed bill to revoke the town charter.
While the town has only a mayor and two of five council members, Mayor Stacey Carson and council member Leabern Kennedy hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday featuring three applicants for court appointments to the council.
Carson said all 100 General Assembly delegates and 40 state senators along with Virginia Municipal League officials were invited to watch the meeting via Zoom.
Three residents — Kristin Foley, Doris Mullins and Kensleigh Browning — who have filed letters of interest with Wise County Circuit Court for three open council seats attended the meeting, and Carson invited them to sit in empty council seats to introduce themselves to the public and talk about their vision.
Carson noted that four other residents whom Glenn Cantrell, the other council member, recommended in a letter to Circuit Court — former council member James Pelfrey, former town clerk Melissa Fleming, former mayor George Dean and town Fire Chief John Stallard — were welcome to attend meetings and discuss their vision as potential council members.
Much of Tuesday’s discussion focused on House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore’s proposed House Bill 904, which would remove the town’s charter and make Pound an unincorporated community.
Cantrell did not attend the meeting. Kennedy said she contacted him prior to the event about whether he would be there.
“He indicated that he felt it was a violation of the injunction from the suit against the town to attend the meeting,” Kennedy told the audience. “If he was that uncomfortable about being here, I take it he doesn’t want to hear what anyone has to say.”
Cantrell, now-former member Danny Stanley and Pelfrey were sued by Kennedy and two other town residents last fall after Cantrell and Kennedy met by themselves to appoint Pelfrey to fill one of three empty council seats.
Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore ordered an injunction against Pelfrey taking office and the council doing any business until after a November special election in which Kennedy was unopposed. Since then, Cantrell and Stanley on various occasions have walked out of or refused to attend council meetings and left council without a working quorum to do any business.
Cantrell did not respond to an email from the Kingsport Times News asking him why he did not attend Tuesday. Stanley resigned for unspecified health reasons in December.
Carson told the audience that two town employees — interim Police Chief Chris Wilcox and crime prevention officer Cindy Mullins — have already submitted letters of interest to remain in the town.
Kennedy said that she and Carson, since the resignation of town hall employees Fleming and Kimberly Justice in December, found the following:
• More than $20,000 in undeposited checks and cash in an employee’s desk, with some of the checks dating back to July 2020.
• Credit card receipts that could not be reconciled with card transactions.
• Some water and sewer bill payments that were supposed to be transferred to the Wise County Public Service Authority.
• COVID-19 relief funds spent by the town clerk and treasurer without council approval.
• A missing computer tablet that was issued to a council member.
• Employees’ arbitrary changes to town health insurance.
• A missing town post office box key and the resulting discovery that a list of authorized box keyholders included people who no longer work for the town or who were never employed.
Carson said Chief Wilcox has also sent emails to Fleming and Justice, requesting them to hand over passwords to two town computers.
Asked by town business owner Janice Payne about council plans to straighten out town government, Kennedy said it is difficult to have a plan when the council has no quorum. She added that getting rid of corruption and implementing long-delayed personnel and operations manuals were needed to conduct transparent, accountable government and prevent issues like she and Carson have discovered.
Former council member Clifton Cauthorne, who resigned in December in an attempt to force Circuit Court to appoint council members, called in to ask Kilgore and Delegate Will Wampler III to consider amending the charter bill to allow town voters to decide in November whether the charter is revoked. He also challenged legislators to allow the court to make the three council appointments.
“If Delegate Kilgore is listening tonight and is truly serious about revoking our charter,” Carson said, “where is he tonight?”
Carson said that two Virginia Municipal League officials contacted her after the meeting about helping advocate for the town with the General Assembly. Delegate Will Wampler III — who represents the town until November — has also committed to helping the town with the charter bill, she added.