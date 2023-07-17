KINGSPORT - A newly reimagined Lynn Garden corridor could see mixed-use developments lining the roadway with shops and restaurants hosting large courtyard like areas, a consultant proposed Monday.
Kevin Tilbury, with Kimley Horn Engineering, gave a presentation to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, updating them on the progress of a corridor study the firm is conducting.
Tilbury said there is eagerness within the community and the city to see a transformation of the area.
“There’s a lot of nostalgia,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s seen better days.”
The consulting firm began its study last November and last month held an open house at Kennedy Elementary School. More than 100 people showed up to that meeting to give feedback at the event. There was also an opportunity for citizens to give feedback through an online survey.
Tilbury said more than 500 people gave feedback on that platform and the majority of those who responded showed excitement for the proposals that Kimley Horn had for Lynn
Garden.
Tilbury said the most concerns the public have is public safety in the area. He said there are many vacant areas along the road with little investment.
In order to solve crime, he said it would take more than just the police department to police the area. He said it will take a wholistic approach involving the community.
Solutions won’t be simple, either, or a short-term fix. Tilbury presented the board with a 20-year plan. He said one solution would be to bring in mid-level housing such as duplexes, fourplexes and townhomes that would help infill and reuse existing property.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said he thought it was a great reuse of commercial property with residential housing attached.
“This is something needed all throughout the south,” he said.
He said there is space to add an existing 106 homes along Lynn Garden Drive.
Alderman James Phillips, a developer himself, said he would it will be hard to invest in the area. He said any developer at this point would not get the return on rent or selling.
He said he sees only two paths to spur redevelopment: Either a large developer given a lot of incentives would have to kickstart it or the city would have to go in and redevelop property that is directly on the road.
“The reason you don’t see a lot of private development right now is because it doesn’t make sense,” Phillips said.
McCartt said the way the plan is crafted is to be done in phases over a long period of time.
“It’ll take time,” he said. “Nothing will happen overnight.”