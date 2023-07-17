Lynn Garden

People walk along Lynn Garden Drive on Thursday afternoon. Partnering with the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development, the city has hired a consultant to conduct a study of the corridor.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT - A newly reimagined Lynn Garden corridor could see mixed-use developments lining the roadway with shops and restaurants hosting large courtyard like areas, a consultant proposed Monday.

Kevin Tilbury, with Kimley Horn Engineering, gave a presentation to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, updating them on the progress of a corridor study the firm is conducting.

