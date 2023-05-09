KINGSPORT — A Knoxville-based engineering firm presented a concept plan Tuesday of an overhaul of the East Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Highway interchange.
Consultants with CDM Smith led a public hearing, taking questions from the public and showing initial design plans.
“These are initial concepts,” Melody Butler, with CDM Smith, said. “They are not finalized.”
The scope of the study includes John B. Dennis from Bloomingdale Road to Memorial Boulevard and East Stone Drive from North Eastman Road to the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center.
TDOT kicked off the study last fall and CDM Smith has been gathering data about the interchange and the area around it. The study was conducted after the city received a state grant allowing it to look at the interchange.
One of the major components of the concepts included improving the intersection of the interchange, especially the left-hand turn lane onto the northbound ramp of state Route 93.
Engineer John Gould stressed that the turning lane wasn’t long or wide enough and would need to be transformed to provide more space for traffic. The right turning lane onto East Stone Drive going eastbound also needs reconstruction.
He said there are several different options for eastbound traffic entering East Stone Drive. Those improvements could also help adjust the lanes under the bridge, adding more safety.
“This clears all of that up,” he said.
About a dozen people came to the public hearing to hear the conceptual plans. Maps were laid across tables and placed on easels to show the drawings.
Engineers said work is needed because of several safety concerns. A study of the area showed over a five-year period between 2018-2022 there have been 344 crashes on John B. Dennis Highway in the area and 658 on East Stone Drive.
The study will cost $124,585 and is being funded through TDOT’s Urban Transportation Planning Grant program. TDOT is covering 90% of the cost and Kingsport is providing a 10% match.
CDM Smith will draft a final report by the end of the summer with recommendations and cost estimates.