John B Dennis Transportation Study

A resident looks over maps of the conceptualized changes to the interchange area of John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive Tuesday.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com

KINGSPORT — A Knoxville-based engineering firm presented a concept plan Tuesday of an overhaul of the East Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Highway interchange.

Consultants with CDM Smith led a public hearing, taking questions from the public and showing initial design plans.

