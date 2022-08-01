KATS garage

This aerial photo shows the progress so far on the $6 million Kingsport Area Transit Services garage.

 Contributed

A new $6 million garage for the Kingsport Area Transit Services is currently under construction and is on track to be completed on time, a city official said.

“This time next year is when we expect to have it fully finished,” said Chris Campbell, executive director for Kingsport Area Transit Services.

