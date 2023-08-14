Mike Billingsley

Mike Billingsley is shown here sitting at his desk in Kingsport City Hall.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT – Construction on a new dental school in the Model City could come by January, Kingsport City Chris McCartt said.

“We hope to have more announcements this fall,” McCartt told the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday during a work session.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you