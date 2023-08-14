KINGSPORT – Construction on a new dental school in the Model City could come by January, Kingsport City Chris McCartt said.
“We hope to have more announcements this fall,” McCartt told the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday during a work session.
McCartt told the board he spoke with University of Tennessee Health Science Center officials Monday, who came to visit, and received an update. He said the design phase for the new school, which city officials hope will turn into a four-year college, will start this fall.
Renovation of the existing building the college will occupy will start in January, McCartt said.
The city entered into a memorandum of understanding with the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health last year to ultimately bring a dental school to Kingsport. It would be one of the few dental schools in Tennessee, with the closest nearby dental school at Lincoln Memorial University near Cumberland Gap.
The location will be at 111 W. Sevier Ave., near Holston Valley Medical Center.
Once the doors open on the clinic, it will be supported by Ballad Health dentists receiving their residency requirements. It would also serve as a place for two-week rotations for University of Tennessee and ETSU dental students.
The primary responsibility right now, though, will be to assist those throughout Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky who need dental treatment. The clinic will also assist low-income patients by offering a sliding scale of payment.
Also, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard from former City Attorney Mike Billingsley, who updated them on progress of some bills that floated through the Tennessee General Assembly in the last legislative session, which ended in April.
He told board members there was new legislation to help city’s develop brownfields.
“It expands the rights of local governments to develop brownfields,” he said. “It’s more liberal than it has been.”
A brownfield refers to land or property that usually has been the site of industrial use and that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has deemed has some type of contaminants on it. Those sites have more regulations on them for development.
He also briefly went over the new legislation requiring city governments to have agendas out two days before public meetings and to allow public comment at all bodies on agenda items.
Billingsley said nothing jumped out at him specifically, at this point, on the legislative calendar for next year the city should be concerned about. But he said city officials should always make sure they keep a good relationship with the local legislative body to make sure they are aware of bills slipping in.
He said he always has concerns about the state legislature approving legislation that targets local government and, specifically, Kingsport.
“I always worry about anything that eliminates your authority on behalf of the citizens here,” he said.