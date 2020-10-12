KINGSPORT — Construction is now underway on nearly 2 miles of new sidewalk running mostly along the southern side of Stone Drive.
At the same time, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday night authorized the city to apply for a state grant that would mostly fund the construction of 1,500 feet of new sidewalk along Fort Henry Drive in Colonial Heights.
The bulk of the funding for both of these projects is coming from Multimodal Access Grants from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. According to city officials, the money from these grants can be used only to build sidewalks along state highways and not anywhere else in the city.
STONE DRIVE SIDEWALK
Work began about two weeks ago on the Stone Drive sidewalk project, specifically on the north side of the road just past Clinchfield Street near the CVS pharmacy. The plan calls for the sidewalk to extend east from there to Gibson Mill Road.
At Gibson Mill Road, there will be an improved intersection and concrete island in the middle of the highway to accommodate the safe crossing of pedestrians. The sidewalk then will pick up in front of Subway and continue down the southern side of Stone Drive to Texas Roadhouse.
In all, roughly 1.7 miles of sidewalk will be built. Work is expected to wrap up by May 2021. Summers-Taylor, which submitted a low bid of $1.13 million, is performing the work. State funds are paying for 95% of the project.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS PROPOSAL
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the BMA voted unanimously to apply for $712,500 in state grant funds to build 1,500 feet of new sidewalk along the east side of Fort Henry Drive from Colonial Heights Road to Lakecrest Drive.
The 6-foot-wide sidewalk would stretch roughly 1,500 feet and include ADA-compatible sidewalks, crosswalks and bus stop facilities. The estimated cost of the project is $750,000 with 95% coming from the state and 5% ($37,500) coming from Kingsport.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said the city will learn if it has been awarded the grant early next year.
All of the proposed sidewalk would be located within the city limits and be on the same side of Fort Henry Drive as the post office, McDonald’s and the Colonial Heights Shopping Center.