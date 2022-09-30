ConnectKingsport: Report Your Concerns

This app allows Kingsport residents to have a direct line of communication with the city to report a variety of non-emergency concerns in more than three dozen categories.

Part of being a great neighbor is reporting concerns when you see them. One of the quickest and easiest ways to do that is through the ConnectKingsport app.

The ConnectKingsport app allows residents to have a direct line of communication with the city to report a variety of non-emergency concerns in more than three dozen categories, including drainage issues, dead animal removal, graffiti, potholes, water leaks, renter complaints, high grass and sewer backups.

The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in the third floor BMA Board Room in City Hall, located at 415 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport. All meetings are open to the public.