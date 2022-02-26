KINGSPORT — Last summer, Kingsport launched a new app called ConnectKingsport as a direct communication pathway for city residents to notify city staff of any non-emergency issues (e.g., potholes, graffiti).
Additionally, the app provides citizens with a source of information on all things Kingsport. ConnectKingsport is the perfect way to get in touch with the appropriate city departments when you see something that needs attention. The app averts the question I would often ponder: “Who do I call about this problem?”
As you open the app, a view of the new City Hall peeking down Broad Street greets you. Immediately you are informed of the number of “Issues Fixed All Time.” The application has reported over 3,000 concerns that led to corrective actions. Alderman James C. Phillips states that the city’s solutions typically occur within “72 hours.”
The top menu item is “Report a Concern.” By clicking this option, the first prompt is to open your camera on your electronic device. The app guides you to take a digital image of the issue that needs attention. Then, a neat thing happens; the ConnectKingsport app uses your device’s GPS to recognize your location and provides this information to the city. With the GPS location, the city has exact coordinates of the reported issue and can dispatch the appropriate team to repair or resolve the matter.
Two of my favorite features include the ability for any individual who has the app to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors. The second is the ability to designate a “watch area” that prompts the app to notify you of issues or problems reported in the community in those specific areas. Establishing a “watch area” will keep you informed. Hurry and download ConnectKingsport today!