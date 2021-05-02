STAFF REPORT
WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will host the sixth annual Southwest Virginia Economic Forum May 26-27.
The two-day event, to be livestreamed at www.uvawise.edu/forum, will focus on connectivity and entrepreneurs. UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry will welcome forum guests and watchers.
Panel discussions and presentations on entrepreneurial development strategies in the region will include:
Day One
• Tom Chapman, of Chapman & Company, reporting on regional opportunities for entrepreneurial ventures from GO Virginia Region One’s Regional Entrepreneurship Initiative.
• Alisa Miller, CEO and co-founder of Pluralytics, talking about her entrepreneurial journey and discussing the science behind building connections through communication.
• “Southwest Virginia’s Entrepreneurs in Action,” featuring entrepreneurs from Wise, Bluefield and Abingdon including Blake Salyer with Lincoln Road Coffee Lounge, Collin O’Donnell with The Grind Bluefield Coffeeshop & Eatery, and Nicole Dyer with White Birch Food & Juice.
• Troy Bravenboer, president and founder of Brave Freight and AirMax Logistics, in a session titled “Southwest Virginia: Worth the Investment.”
Day Two
• Nancy Whitworth, former director of economic and community development at the city of Greenville, South Carolina, on her experience and the importance of establishing public-private partnerships that lead to long-term success.
• How locals are leading their communities by implementing unique projects across the region, with Keith Barker with the city of Galax, Kim Ross with mountTERRA LLC, and moderator Ken Heath, director of community and economic development at the town of Marion.
• Dr. Kristen Westover, president of Mountain Empire Community College and Will Payne, director of InvestSWVA, discussing how Southwest Virginia is using innovative drone technology to harvest barley and how they are strategically partnering with Virginia breweries.
• Ben Muldrow, partner at Arnett Muldrow & Associates, and Doug Jackson, capacity development specialist at Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development
“This year’s lineup will give people the opportunity to view sessions from the comfort of their offices or homes, which embodies our theme: connectivity,” said Shannon Blevins, UVA Wise vice chancellor for economic development and strategic initiatives. “Last year’s forum was also virtual, and while we missed seeing our colleagues in person, it drew hundreds of people to each of its sessions.”
The forum is sponsored by GO Virginia Region One, UVA Wise, The Business Journal of TriCities Tennessee/Virginia and others.
Registration is not required to view the forum.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/swvaeconomicforum.