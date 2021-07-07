POUND — A group dedicated to telling the impact that three Wise County lynchings have had on the region’s history made another step Wednesday to memorials of the incidents.
Members of the Community Remembrance Project gathered at Pound Gap and near the Kent Junction and Bondtown areas to gather soil from near the sites of the three documented early 20th century lynchings of Leonard Woods, Dave Hurst and Wiley Gwynn.
The project got its start more than two years ago in cooperation with a larger nationwide project — the Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative — to document and educate the public about the extent and history of lynching across the U.S.
Project coordinators Preston Mitchell and Tom Costa led different teams at each of the three sites, with speakers reading a brief account of each lynching before another team member filled a pail with soil.
“Getting soil from close to the original site is important,” Costa said at the Pound site, a few hundred feet from where Leonard Woods was hanged, shot and burned at the Virginia-Kentucky line in November 1927. A mob gathered from Wise County to break into the Whitesburg, Kentucky, jail where Woods was being held on suspicion of murdering Herschel Deaton, a white mine superintendent. From there, Woods was taken to a grandstand where officials of both states had celebrated the opening of a new road a few days earlier.
“The soil we dig today … a portion of it will go to Montgomery, Alabama, to be put on display at the museum there,” Costa said. Other portions will go to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and to the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Jonesville, he added. The same will be done with the Dunbar-Kent Junction and Bondtown soils.
Project member Marcia Mitchell, reading about Woods’ lynching, said the press outcry over the Pound Gap lynching — with no one arrested for Woods’ death — pressured Virginia Gov. Harry F. Byrd Sr. to work with the General Assembly to pass the country’s first state anti-lynching law in 1928.
As Mitchell read about the Woods lynching, work began the same day in Richmond to remove Byrd’s statue at Capitol Square because of his segregationist policies, including support for "Massive Resistance" to avoid integrating Virginia's public schools in the late 1950s.
At Kent Junction, between Norton and Appalachia, Hurst was lynched after a mob took him from the Wise jail in November 1920. Two days earlier, Hurst was arrested after he allegedly broke into an old woman’s home and assaulted her. Instead of standing trial, Hurst was hanged from a railroad bridge near the woman’s home before the mob shot him and dragged his body from a car to what is now Kent Junction Road.
While two white men eventually were found guilty of incitement to riot, their sentences were commuted, Mitchell said.
Big Stone Gap pastor Sandra Jones read the account of Hurst’s lynching before local activist Mekyah Davis filled another pail with soil. Mitchell said the Kent Junction site may be the closest of the three to the original location, with a later bridge crossing at almost the exact site, based on local accounts of a nearby road-rail crossing and the existing site of a nearby coal tipple.
At the Bondtown community just north of Coeburn, a third team collected soil from the area near where boarding house operator Wiley Gwynn was believed lynched in 1902. Married and the father of a daughter, Gwynn was accused of attacking a 12-year-old white girl. After the Wise County prosecutor arrived at a nearby jail to bring Gwynn to Wise, a mob arrived and Gwynn fled before being shot and killed.
The mob left Gwynn’s body by nearby railroad tracks for public view, according to some accounts from the period.
Participating groups like the Wise County Community Remembrance Project have documented and researched lynchings in their areas and gathered support from local governments, schools, churches and other community groups to set up public memorials. Costa said the Remembrance Project’s work has led to two marker signs approved and funded: a state historical marker for the Woods site paid for by the Historical Society of the Pound and a Wise County Board of Supervisors-approved and -funded marker sign to be placed at Kent Junction Road near the site of the Hurst lynching.
Coeburn Town Council members have agreed in principle to a marker for the Gwynn site, Costa said, and Wise County Redevelopment and Housing Authority Director Monty Salyer has agreed to allow it on an authority park site. A final town council approval could come this summer, Costa said.