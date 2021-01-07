The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has organized a community read of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s book “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community” as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month celebrations.
UVA Wise, in conjunction with the University of Virginia, will distribute 500 copies of King’s book. The Napoleon Hill Foundation, Don Green, UVA Wise Foundation, and the UVA Wise Office of Compliance & Inclusion are sponsoring the book distribution.
Tabitha Smith, director of the Office of Compliance & Inclusion, said the partnership with UVA on the community read gives both institutions an opportunity to collaborate in a meaningful way.
“We look forward to participating in the community read,” Smith said. “It seems fitting these days to join together as a community as we all are dealing with the issues related to the isolation caused by the COVID-19 virus.”
The Office of Compliance & Inclusion is partnering with Lonesome Pine Regional Library System to distribute 176 of the books at libraries in Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap and St. Paul. The rest of the 500 books will be available in the Office of compliance & Inclusion or the Multicultural Center beginning the week of Jan. 11. There will be a book celebration in Books & Brew on Jan. 18 in the library.
As COVID-19 health and safety measures are in place, patrons can call their local public library branches listed above ahead of time and receive their book by porch pickup.
Following the community read, a virtual panel will be held with UVA Wise and UVA on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. The discussion will include five panelists and two moderators. Rev. Sandra Jones will represent UVA Wise in the panel discussion. Information on how to join the virtual panel discussion will be forthcoming.