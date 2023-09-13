Sullivan County Sheriff's deputies work at the booking station in the Sullivan County Jail this week. The sheriff's office, along with other law enforcement agencies, are trying to find ways to recruit and retain officers.
BLOUNTVILLE — A recommendation by the Sullivan County Budget Committee could mean a possible $3 an hour raise for uniformed officers in the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
The committee approved 8-0 Wednesday forwarding the recommendation to the full commission to move more than $1 million from the county’s general fund to the sheriff’s office budget.
The potential increase in pay comes after surrounding counties and municipalities raised their own law enforcement agencies’ pay, putting Sullivan County at a competitive disadvantage, officials said.
“We didn’t expect Greene County to go up,” Sullivan County Chief Lee Carswell, jail administrator, said. “We didn’t expect Kingsport.”
The resolution will be presented to the full Sullivan County Commission Thursday night during its regularly scheduled work session. It will then go before the full commission for first reading at its Aug. 21 meeting.
Uniformed officers at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office currently start out at around $18 an hour.
The potential pay increase could mean officers could start at around $21 an hour, which would put the department in line with surrounding agencies’ pay, such as Kingsport. The city currently starts officers out between $20 to $21 an hour.
The commission started looking at the issue just after the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget had been approved. Some commissioners asked a few weeks ago during an informational session why it had not been brought up before the approval of the budget.
Carswell said it was because many in the sheriff’s office had no idea that other agencies would be looking at pay raises. He said Washington County approved a pay raise for its officers over the summer.
Sullivan County officers only found out about it after they saw a social media post of a billboard with the new starting pay on it.
Carswell said Sullivan County officers were shocked.
“They blew right past us,” he said.
Right now, the department is short more than 20 officers and dispatchers, officials said. Carswell, along with other sheriff’s office officials, told the committee it was hard to hire and retain officers when the pay is lower than other agencies.
The idea of possibly providing a hiring or retention bonus was also bandied about by committee members. The idea was thrown out about possibly giving a $1,000 bonus after six months and another after 12 months.
Carswell said he did not like the idea of bonuses because he has seen no proof they work and has known other law enforcement agencies in the state try it. He also said it can create issues within the department with older officers who would not be eligible to receive the bonus.
“I think it could create a morale problem,” he said.
Sullivan County Chief Greg Simcox, operations administrator, told the committee that added money giving the department a chance to increase pay would be beneficial to remain competitive.
“It would be nice to be the highest paid,” he said. “It would be nice to be at $25 or $26 an hour. But, that’s not what we’re asking for.”
COMMITTEE MOVES ON JUSTICE CENTER
As the budget committee concluded Wednesday, the Sullivan County Building Committee met to discuss further plans for the renovation of the Kingsport Justice Center.
Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, gave the committee up-to-date figures on the cost of the renovation.
He said the construction cost of the renovations would be around $18 million and an additional $1 million would be needed for furniture and technology improvements.
The city is asking that the county fund $5.6 million. The county originally approved $2.6 million for the project a year ago. But the cost rose since then.
The Sullivan County Building Committee voted 9-0 to recommend the increase. The resolution will be discussed Thursday night during the full County Commission’s work session.
