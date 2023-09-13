Sheriff3.jpg

Sullivan County Sheriff's deputies work at the booking station in the Sullivan County Jail this week. The sheriff's office, along with other law enforcement agencies, are trying to find ways to recruit and retain officers.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER

BLOUNTVILLE — A recommendation by the Sullivan County Budget Committee could mean a possible $3 an hour raise for uniformed officers in the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The committee approved 8-0 Wednesday forwarding the recommendation to the full commission to move more than $1 million from the county’s general fund to the sheriff’s office budget.


