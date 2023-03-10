BLOUNTVILLE — Debate erupted Thursday night during the Sullivan County Commission work session as commissioners battled over what to do with the Observation Knob campground.
“This park has been in existence for many years, but unfortunately it has been seriously neglected,” Commissioner Cheryl Harvey said. “Major maintenance issues have been kicked down the road year after year after year. By the grace of God, we’re fortunate no one has been killed at Observation Knob.”
Harvey sponsored a resolution to terminate Sullivan County’s lease agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority. Harvey said Thursday she had spoken with TVA and they said there would be no penalty for breaking the lease, which would require a 90-day notice.
Commissioner Gary Stidham, though, said he would like a more definitive response.
“Can we get something in writing from TVA next week?” he asked. “Phone conversations are great, but we need a list of what their requirements are to turn the park back over to them, what we have to accomplish in that 90-day period, and I’d also like to see something on their letterhead from them signed, saying there would be no financial burden to us.”
The commission is set to vote on the resolution next week during its regularly scheduled business meeting.
Sullivan County signed a 50-year lease agreement in 1975 with TVA to operate the campground. But controversy has brewed over the last several months between the county, which wanted to change camping rules to allow more visitors, and campers who have stayed at the campground for years.
A recent inspection of the campground led the Administrative Committee this week to look at the county ending its campground management for good. According to county officials, electrical problems were found at the campground and a temporary fix would cost around $18,000.
A permanent fix could possibly cost anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000, county officials said.
Harvey and other commissioners cited the possibility of safety problems due to the electrical issues.
But not all commissioners agreed on ending the county’s campground business.
“The $500,000, who came up with that estimate?” Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite asked. “Did we have someone come out and say it’s going to take $500,000 to fix all of this? There’s too many questions that have not been answered yet.”
There were also some questions regarding a $475,000 grant that the federal government recently awarded the county for Observation Knob through TVA. The approval letter, though, stated the money has to be specifically used toward improvements under the American Disabilities Act and does not allow the money to be spent for other improvements such as electric or sewer.
Commissioner Darlene Calton said she felt like there could be a plan put in place to save the campground and noted that the last two years the campground has made a profit. She said if there was a $500,000 expense, the campground could possibly make it up.
“It has shown a profit and improvement,” she said.
Harvey then asked if Calton would want to spend the money for electrical and sewer upgrades.
“So, Darlene, do you want to vote for $500,000 of taxpayer money to make these improvements?” Harvey asked.
“We don’t need $500,000 of taxpayer money because I explained to you we are making a profit,” Calton replied.
She said she believes over the next five years the county should be able to gradually make “many improvements,” making it more attractive for campers. She said commissioners should give the campground a “chance.”
Commissioner Dwight King said when he was first elected in 2006 he went to Observation Knob and it was described as a “shanty town.” He said there were changes at the park to help clean it up, but even then there were figures of a half-million dollars thrown around to upgrade electricity and sewer.
“I think it’s time we cut our losses and move on,” he said.