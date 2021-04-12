KINGSPORT — Dogs of all shapes and sizes will soon have another place in town to run and jump and play with their friends.
PETWORKS Animal Services will host a grand opening for its new dog park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The dog park is located behind PETWORKS’ new facility at 3101 East Stone Drive.
Ralph Suit, the project director on the new shelter and dog park, gave some reasons why you should bring your dog to the new facility next week.
“It’ll give your dog a chance for some exercise, you’ll make friends there and it’s good to socialize your dog with people and other dogs,” Suit said. “There’s plenty of amenities for the dog to have some fun — there’s jumps, tunnels, ramps and swimming pools.”
DOG PARK FEATURES
The dog park is about 1.5 acres in size and is broken into two sections, one acre for larger dogs and a half-acre for smaller dogs.
Suit said the smaller section has a swimming pool, jump toy, 18-foot tunnel, ramps to a tabletop, dog wash area, walking trail and benches under a shade structure. The larger space has all of the same amenities, but instead of one jump, it has two.
The park was named “Friendship Bark Park” by Mitch Walters, owner of Friendship Auto Dealers, who donated $200,000 to PETWORKS for the naming privilege. On Saturday, Mitch and his dog Tucker will be the first person and dog to enter the park, Suit said.
Both sections of the dog park are free and open to the public without a membership cost.
ACTIVITIES DURING THE EVENT
Saturday’s three-hour grand opening and dedication will include a number of activities, including:
• A dedication of the park at noon.
• Demonstrations by the Kingsport Police Department’s K-9 unit.
• Live music performed by The Savage Outlaws. The Comfy Chef Food Truck will also be on site.
• A jumping contest for small and large dogs with prizes for the winners.
• Rabies shots for $10 and micro-chipping for $25 by Colonial Heights Animal Hospital.
• Several vendors will be set up and PETWORKS will also have a booth with adoptable dogs and a table to accept donations.