8,000 of the 10,000 tons of road salt is stored at VDOT's Wise Area Headquarters, ready to load onto trucks for the expected winter snow and ice blast and sub-zero temperatures across the region into Christmas.
NORTON — Jack Frost nipping at your nose? With the forecast temperatures in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee through Christmas Day, it may be more like frostbite or hypothermia unless you take appropriate precautions.
Southwest Virginia emergency officials are gearing up for single-digit lows through Sunday. Wise and Lee counties and the city of Norton have already ensured supplies are in place if they have to open cold-weather shelters, although no scheduled sites have been announced yet.
Wise County Emergency Coordinator Jessica Swiney said Thursday that anyone who encounters an emergency cold situation should call their county dispatcher at the non-emergency number.
“We’ve already coordinated with county officials, local police and emergency service agencies and the county Department of Social Services in case we do have to set up shelters or provide other assistance,” said Swiney.
The impending weather has caused at least one schedule change: Wise County’s landfill and convenience centers will be closed Friday through Sunday and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.
Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons also said no shelters have been scheduled, although cots and other supplies are on hand if the county needs to open shelters.
Norton Fire Chief Todd Lagow said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management met Wednesday via webinar with area government and emergency officials, National Weather Service staff and Virginia Department of Transportation representatives about what to expect from the weekend’s weather.
“At this time, the city of Norton is ensuring all emergency response and emergency management resources are in place and ready if needed,” said Lagow. “We are pre-staging some resources so if they are needed, they will be more readily available. At this point, we don’t anticipate the need to mobilize any of these additional resources.”
While not expecting the need to declare an emergency on Thursday, Lagow said the city will monitor all developments.
He recommended avoiding driving during the freeze but advised motorists to stay below posted speed limits and allow extra time to get to their destination.
Lagow said area residents should stay indoors this weekend. If you do have to go outside, wear warm clothing and make sure all skin is covered because frostbite can happen fast.
Lagow said people should avoid staying outside unprotected for long periods. At the first signs of skin redness or pain, he added, get out of the cold and protect any exposed skin. Watch for skin that has turned white or grayish, and feels firm, waxy or numb. Seek immediate medical attention if you have any of these symptoms.
Pet owners should bring their animals inside if possible and protect them from the cold, Lagow said. That includes frequent drinking water changes to prevent frozen water.
Residents should also make sure to keep a trickle of water through indoor faucets and to disconnect hoses from outdoor water taps to prevent those pipes from freezing.
Lagow cautioned people to watch for signs of hypothermia.
Chills from rain, sweat or cold water can accelerate dropping body temperatures, and one should remove wet clothing immediately.
Signs of hypothermia:
• Shivering
• Exhaustion
• Confusion
• Fumbling hands
• Memory loss
• Slurred speech
• Drowsiness
Babies suffering from hypothermia can also show cold, bright red skin and very low energy. Lagow recommended limiting time outside and watching for symptoms in elderly persons, babies, anyone drinking alcohol and in others at risk.
For more emergency preparedness tips, visit online: ready.gov
Winter driving tips:
• The first storm is the worst, because you may have forgotten last winter’s driving skills
• Speed limits are for when pavement is clear and dry.
• Best advice? Ice and snow, take it slow.
• Snow requires more attention and less speed.
• Watch out for black ice. It can form on bridges and overpasses, on off-ramps, and in shady spots.
• Make sure you leave enough room between vehicles — especially snowplows because they often back up, especially at intersections where they may not be able to see you if you’re too close.
• If you don’t have to travel, stay home.
• If you do have to go out, allow extra time, reduce your speed when visibility is low, be patient and don’t forget to buckle up.