Weather preparations - Salt at VDOT Wise

8,000 of the 10,000 tons of road salt is stored at VDOT's Wise Area Headquarters, ready to load onto trucks for the  expected winter snow and ice blast and sub-zero temperatures across the region into Christmas.

 Kingsport Times News

NORTON — Jack Frost nipping at your nose? With the forecast temperatures in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee through Christmas Day, it may be more like frostbite or hypothermia unless you take appropriate precautions.

Southwest Virginia emergency officials are gearing up for single-digit lows through Sunday. Wise and Lee counties and the city of Norton have already ensured supplies are in place if they have to open cold-weather shelters, although no scheduled sites have been announced yet.

