Everybody have fun tonight - Jahmal Potter

The Great venue owner Jahmal Potter is hosting Super Skate Night for Special Needs on Feb. 13 in Norton. While The Great already provides equipment to help skaters with physical disabilities, Potter said the rink will have regular lighting and lower music and arcade sounds on Super Skate Night.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

NORTON — Jahmal Potter wants everyone to have fun at his business.

While his arcade/skating rink/event venue The Great often fills the parking lot and street parking in downtown Norton, Potter said he has found that the normal flash and noise may leave some local residents out of that fun.

