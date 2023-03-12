BLOUNTVILLE — Imagine losing four of five front lug nuts because of broken studs on an icy and snowy stretch of Middle Tennessee interstate.
And you’re in the middle of and/or aftermath of a blizzard.
Or how about being trapped by snow and ice in a hospital during and after a niece’s birth, looking out the window wondering if the snow would ever stop?
Some local leaders have these colorful memories of the mid-March Blizzard of 1993, termed the “Storm of the Century” in a Kingsport Times News headline of the time.
In fact, another former leader and official admired the newspaper’s colorful front cover coverage of the snow so much he had it professionally framed and put it in his school office, where it hung for years.
A very special delivery
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who is set to retire from more than 40 years of service with Sullivan County Schools, remembers the storm as the backdrop of her niece’s birth at Holston Valley.
“I was at the hospital with my sister, who was having a baby,” said Rafalowski, 68. “We got her there. We couldn’t leave. We were stuck at the hospital,” Rafalowski said. “We were out of school, of course.”
Rafalowski was assistant principal of Sullivan Central High at the time.
“The snow started on March 12th and went on for about five days. My sister was nine months pregnant and her labor started on Sunday, March 14th,” Rafalowski recalled.
“The snow was coming hard but she waited until Monday morning to go to the hospital hoping for clear roads. We had no power and they were trying to clear roads but the snow kept coming,” she said.
“We had a good 20-plus inches by the time my niece was born Monday evening at 7:11 p.m. I can remember standing in her hospital room watching it snow and thinking when is it going to stop?” she said. “I was there for the night. There was an emergency room doctor there upon arrival and the delivery doctor arrived about 10 minutes before she was born. The staffing at the hospital was low as many staff could not get there.”
A TALE 4 OF 5 LUG NUTS GONE
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, 78, in March of 1993 was state Rep. Richard Venable, R-Kingsport and a resident of Indian Springs with a wife and two small children.
He served six years in the state House and a four-year term as mayor ending in 2006 and was re-elected mayor in 2014, 2018 and 2022, giving him 13 years total in the mayor’s chair.
But back in 1993, the Monday morning of March 15, he needed to head back to Nashville for the General Assembly. The snow had started Friday night and continued into Saturday, and the power went off sometime Sunday or early Monday, he said.
His electricity was out, but he called the electric company, AEP, and was told it would be back on in about two hours. The power came back on, so he headed to Nashville via Interstate 81 and then, just before Knoxville, onto Interstate 40.
The power went off again at his house and stayed off a week, so his wife and kids went to a hotel to ride out the storm.
As Venable headed west toward the Cumberland Plateau, the roads were reasonably passable.
“I kept hitting ice chunks in the road,” Venable said.
Then the car’s steering started wobbling, as did the whole car. He stopped, got out and found something scary.
“There was one lug nut holding the right front tire on,” Venable recalled. He called a fellow House member nearby and asked her to help him get a mechanic to come to where he stopped and help.
He said the mechanic drilled out the broken/severed studs and put in new ones.
“When I hit those ice chunks in the road, it would break off a stud,” Venable said. He said it probably was a combination of the bitter cold and the shock of hitting the ice pieces. He said it was one of the scariest moments of his life.
KEEPING ROADS CLEAR
John R. Lesueur, a 34-year Sullivan County Highway Department employee, was assistant Highway Commissioner in 1993 under J.D. Wilson, who is deceased. Lesueur eventually was elected commissioner.
“We were all pretty busy,” Lesueur, 72, recalled of the blizzard days. “We had all the equipment out and chainsaws working. You’d cut one tree and another one would fall behind you.”
He said the first priority was clearing the main roads of snow, ice and debris, then lesser-used roads.
“We didn’t have winters like we used to have,” Lesueur said. “And back then, we didn’t have much equipment like the department does now.”
no POWER, SPOILED food
John McKamey, who left teaching and coaching after being elected county executive, was the head of county government in 1993. That title later was changed to mayor, but that didn’t mean he had things any easier than everybody else during the wintry blast.
He served as county executive from 1990 to 1994 and later ran for Tennessee governor twice as a Democrat.
“I sure do remember it,” McKamey said of the storm. He is 83 and still a resident of Piney Flats. “I think I was out of electricity here for seven or eight days, maybe longer.”
McKamey said a neighbor was kind enough to let him sleep in front of a warm fireplace, and he remembers all the food in his refrigerator and freezer spoiling.
FRONT PAGE NEWS
Michael Surgenor of the Arcadia section of the Bloomingdale community is a retired educator. But in 1993 he was a Sullivan County commissioner and assistant principal of Ketron Middle School, at one time Ketron Intermediate and having started out as Ketron High. Today, it is Ketron Elementary.
Surgenor, like Rafalowski, was out of school for an extended time because of the storm. He had plenty of time to read the March 14/15 commemorative edition of the Kingsport Times News, which included a double-byline story about the blizzard by Becky Purser and J.H. Osborne and a photo of two men pushing a truck by Ned Jilton II.
Purser moved to Georgia and is a reporter at The (Macon) Telegraph. Osborne still lives in Kingsport and was at the Kingsport Times News until last year when he took a job with Sullivan County as assistant to the 24-member commission. And Jilton still works for the Times News on the layout desk and also still shoots photos.
Surgenor said he was so impressed by the front page and the blue hue across the top that he put it in a poster frame in his office and kept it on display after Principal Clyde Groseclose retired and Surgenor became principal at Ketron Middle.
“Probably the worst thing about missing for snow days at that time was you had to make it up in the summer,” Surgenor recalled. “When you got up in June, the students weren’t too attentive.”
Nowadays, the school systems “bank” extra days by going a little longer each school day, getting extra instructional time if the weather cooperates, and if it does not avoiding having to make up days unless the system misses upwards of two weeks to snow or other inclement weather.
When Surgenor retired as principal in 2011, he cleaned out his office, gave the keys to then-Director of Schools Jubal Yennie but left the framed newspaper on the wall. His old office has became a classroom.
A call to the school March 6 didn’t turn up what happened to the framed paper, but Surgenor said he still admires and appreciates the effort the Times News and its employees put forth in an edition focused on the blizzard.
The commemorative edition had a two-deck banner headline of “Snow this deep buries us all!” with a measuring stick of snow depths up to 50 inches in Mitchell, North Carolina, to 42 in High Knob in Wise County, 36 inches on Road Mountain, 28 inches in Clintwood and Mountain City and 24 inches in Erwin and Elizabethton.
Bristol was listed at 21 inches, Johnson City and Chattanooga at 20, while Kingsport, Jonesborough and Gate City were listed as 18 inches, Big Stone Gap at 16, Knoxville 15 and Blountville at 14.
If anybody knows where that framed newspaper might be, you can reach out to the Kingsport Times News, where a black-and-white facsimile of that edition has been one of the front pages hanging on the wall of a hallway since the paper’s 100th anniversary in 2016.
