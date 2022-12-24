KINGSPORT — This morning, as temperatures plummet into the single digits, I’m reminded of just how blessed I am. How blessed my family and so many of my friends are. We have a home with heat, hot meals to eat, layers of warm clothes, and a way to escape the elements. Not everyone is so fortunate.
So, I have a Christmas wish this year, and it’s up to each of you to help fulfill it.
There are numerous agencies and churches working to help “make room at the inn,” so to speak, for those who are without those basic necessities as the region faces bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, for which I’m blessed to serve as an advisory board member, is flying its white flag to welcome folks in from the cold in its overnight emergency shelter. It’ll remain open as a warming shelter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the weekend.
In Rogersville, East Rogersville Baptist Church has opened the doors to its fellowship hall at 1100 E. McKinney Ave., from now through Monday at 10 a.m. In Bristol, Haven of Rest Rescue Mission and The Salvation Army on the Tennessee side, as well as Highlands Fellowship Church on the Virginia side, are also sheltering those who need respite from the relentless cold. In Johnson City, Haven of Mercy and Salvation Army will do the same.
So, here’s my Christmas wish: May those of us who are safe, warm, and fed this holiday each do one small thing this Christmas weekend to help those not fortunate enough to have the blessings we enjoy and sometimes take for granted. Allow God’s love to flow through you to our neighbors in need. It doesn’t require a grand gesture.
Choose one of the shelters and drop off some needed food items (coffee, hot chocolate packets, chips, crackers, grab and go items, bottled water or soda), cleaning supplies, toilet paper, blankets, or warm clothes (socks, scarves, hats and gloves). Volunteer to help out for a few hours. Or simply make a donation to the agency of your choice to help cover the added costs they’ll incur this weekend.
As the forecast grew more dire this week, Capt. Aaron Abram of the Kingsport Salvation Army corps said, “In faith, I am going to open the building this weekend during the day as a warming station. I feel like God is asking me to do it, so I know He will supply what we need.”
East Rogersville Baptist Church posted on its Facebook page, “I know it is Christmas, but God needs his people to minister to others this year.”
Let’s all try to do that this weekend. After all, as author Peg Bracken once wrote, “Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.”
May your Christmas be filled with love, happiness and warmth.
‘A Spectacular Christmas in Whoville’ inspires childlike wonder
Tri-Cities Talent and Ketron Performing Arts presented “A Spectacular Christmas in Whoville” on Dec. 17, filling the season with childlike wonder for everyone in attendance.
The audience was treated to a delightful and colorful show featuring performances by national dance champions, as well as other talented local youngsters. Be sure to check out the additional photos online with this column at TimesNews.net.
Eastman’s Black History Oratorical Contest now accepting essays
The contest provides high school students in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of Black and African American contributors to the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM).
It also provides the students with the opportunity to improve their writing, communication, public speaking, and leadership skills.
The students selected as authors of the top five essays will be invited to speak at Eastman’s annual Black History Month Program in early 2023. The first-place student will receive a $1,500 cash prize; second place, $1,000; third place, $750; fourth place, $500; and fifth place, $250.
The academic sponsor of the first-place student will receive a $100 gift card for their classroom.
Applicants must submit an original written essay discussing an acknowledged Black or African American STEAM contributor or American civil rights leader no later than Jan. 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. via the form located online at responsibility.eastman.com/oratorical-contest. You can also email education@eastman.com for more information. However, no essays will be accepted at that address.
Looking ahead …
Tennessee and Virginia state parks will ring in the New Year with their annual First Day Hikes on Jan. 1. The hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 Tennessee state parks and 41 Virginia state parks.
The hikes are an opportunity to start the year with those New Year’s resolutions for good health, or simply to enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks. Many parks have their own special features for the hikes, and details for the individual parks can be found online.
Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks. The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.