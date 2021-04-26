COEBURN — Town officials and the Wise County Community Remembrance Project started discussion on a marker for a 1902 lynching in the town’s Bondtown community.
Both sides, however, found a historical wrinkle in the plan Monday: which Bondtown?
Project Co-Chair Preston Mitchell and member Ray Moore asked council members at Monday’s workshop to consider placement of a marker near the probable site of Wiley Guynn’s lynching in June 1902.
Mitchell recounted the project’s progress in the past several months — the support of Coeburn’s council in recounting and marking three lynchings in the early 20th century; a Virginia historical marker to be placed at the Pound Gap on U.S. 23 on the Virginia-Kentucky line; and the Wise County Board of Supervisors’ decision earlier in April to table indefinitely the matter of a remembrance marker at the county courthouse.
Mitchell told the council that a possible compromise in the form of a marker on the old Norton-Appalachia road for the 1920 lynching of Dave Hurst was being discussed with county officials.
The site of Guynn’s — or Gwynn, depending on accounts and records from that time — lynching was believed to have been in the Bondtown community. A boarding house operator, he was accused of assaulting a 12-year-old white girl. Just after a hearing but before he could get a trial, a mob took him from a police officer and shot him as he tried to escape the mob.
Mitchell told the council that he had recently gotten a copy of a 1913 town map that showed the jail where Guynn was seized by a mob before he was killed. The site, now occupied by a telephone switch building, is on the site marked as the jail.
The Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative, which coordinates remembrance projects across the U.S., has committed to covering the approximately $3,000 cost for the marker, Mitchell said
Mayor Jeff Kiser said he had heard about the old jail location from stories when he was growing up in Coeburn. Vice Mayor Sharon Still added that Bondtown in the early 1900s was actually on the western end of the current town and not toward the western end as the community exists today.
“We need to make sure where it occurred first,” Kiser said about placing a marker.
Still recommended some Facebook sites containing old photos of Wise County and Coeburn to help narrow down the appropriate site for the marker.
“This is exactly what we we’re trying to do,” Mitchell said, “getting the community involved with the project.”
Mitchell said after the meeting that he looked forward to working with the council on arranging for the marker.