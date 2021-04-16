WISE — Motorists who use Coeburn Mountain Road as a scenic or alternate work route will see a two-month change in plans starting on Friday, April 23.
Michell Earl, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation Bristol District, said on Thursday that Route 646 will be closed from the Hall Orchard Road/Route 684 intersection to just under a half-mile northwest of Cranes Nest Road/Route 72.
Earl said the closing will last until late June as crews from contractor GeoStabilization International use a technique called soil nail launching to stabilize slopes along the route.
Message boards have been placed to warn drivers of the closing, Earl said, while some residents who live along the repair zone will be able to travel in and out of the work zone. Those residents will get updates from VDOT staff about the work and their access during the closing.