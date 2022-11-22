NORTON — For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the past six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic.
On Dec. 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
For the Baileys, the highs include their initial venture, Sugar Hill Brewery, gaining five straight years of recognition by magazine Virginia Living as the best brewery west of Roanoke after its 2016 opening. Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton helped the city turn a former car dealership and garage into a downtown destination for visitors to the city’s outdoor recreation and tourism events.
Jennifer Bailey said the cidery’s opening in 2019 — a few months before COVID-19 forced statewide shutdowns of restaurants and tasting rooms — never quite recovered from the aftereffects of supply chain disruptions and rising business costs that hit many other businesses.
“Our beers were very popular,” Jennifer Bailey said of the demand for in-restaurant sales and distribution to outlets like Food City. “We couldn’t keep up with the demand, even after we put in new equipment at the brewery, and sales at the restaurant didn’t keep up with costs.”
On the cidery side, Jennifer said ongoing technical problems with a chiller in the restaurant’s production room slowed sales.
“Once we made the decision to close, then we found out we could have fixed the chiller for $6,000,” Jennifer Bailey said. “But by then, we ran out of money.”
“Sugar Hill Brewing Company has been a downtown anchor for six years, and we are very sad to see the business close,” said Kathy Stewart, Main Street manager for St. Paul Tomorrow. “Their influence and leadership on tourism in our community and the region has been important to revitalization. Residents and visitors alike will certainly miss them.”
Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said the cidery was an asset to the city Industrial Development Authority’s plans in 2017 to develop the Norton Expo Center.
“The Baileys’ vision was something truly unique in our region, and their many regular customers proved that there was a need/desire for that type of environment, food and drink,” said Ramey. “Although I truly hate to see this chapter come to an end, I am looking forward to finding another entrepreneur whose vision aligns with that of ours for the facility, since our goal and vision is not to just simply lease the property.”
Ramey said he has already been contacted by some prospects interested in the cidery site.
Rising consumer prices also influenced customers’ choices between dining out and staying home, the Baileys said.
“The economy was constricting people’s budgets,” said Jennifer Bailey. “Even with business coming from East Tennessee and Kentucky, business was dropping.”
“We made it through COVID,” Greg Bailey said of post- pandemic business conditions, “but the cost of brewing and bottling supplies doubled within a year. We had a hard time finding bottles, and after we straightened that out, we had problems with labels that wouldn’t stick on the bottles. We couldn’t get turkey for our menu items.”
“It was just a thousand little things,” Jennifer Bailey added.
Despite the business issues, the Baileys say they are looking to sell each of the businesses intact to someone who may be able to continue and succeed with them.
“We’re leaving all the equipment in place so we can sell each business together and ready for someone to walk in and start,” said Jennifer Bailey. “We’re not mad or even disappointed. We’ve met so many good people through all of this, and what we did mattered.”
Greg Bailey said they plan to lease the St. Paul building and sell the brewery business.
“The brewery has been tremendous, and it’s trademarked,” he said. “We want to see that business keep on being successful.”
Despite getting out of the beer and cider business, the Baileys agreed that they want to help another entrepreneur be successful.
“If someone came in and kept it going, we’re willing to help,” Jennifer Bailey said. “We’re still going to be cheerleaders for Southwest Virginia.”