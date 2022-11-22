Sugar Hill closings - Sugar Hill Cidery

After three years, the Sugar Hill Cidery is closing its doors due to what owner Jennifer Bailey says is a combination of a post-pandemic business slump and a tightening economy.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

NORTON — For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the past six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic.

On Dec. 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.

