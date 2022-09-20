The Kingsport Chamber announced Tuesday that Ashley Cline is its new communications and events coordinator.
Cline joins the Kingsport Chamber with four years of media experience as a news producer and reporter from WCYB News 5 in Bristol, Va.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley Cline to the Kingsport Chamber team,” said Bob Feagins, Kingsport Chamber executive director of communications and development. “Ashley is an immensely talented, sharp and seasoned communications professional and brings strong media and public relations experience to this important role. She is also very personable and has a deep love for this community. Ashley is already doing an exceptional job promoting the Kingsport Chamber and our award-winning programs.”
Cline graduated summa cum laude from Lee University in 2018, where she double majored in advertising and journalism, and minored in public relations. She was a member of the Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society and the Alpha Delta Sigma Honor Society.
While in college, she was the recipient of a collegiate Associated Press Award and placed second in a National Student Advertising Competition (NSAC). She has also garnered a Silver Addy Award from the American Advertising Federation.
She has interned with the Kingsport Chamber and WJHL News Channel 11.
“I’m so excited to be part of the team at the Kingsport Chamber,” said Ashley Cline, Kingsport Chamber communications and events coordinator. “Having grown up in the area, I can’t wait to invest more into the Kingsport community, and I’m looking forward to working with local businesses to help the city thrive.”
In her new role, Cline will manage the Kingsport Chamber’s social media platforms, email and digital communications, photography and videography duties, and assist with event planning and the organization’s communications efforts.
Cline continues to build her professional career with her new position at the Kingsport Chamber. She strives to increase brand awareness and engage with the community through a multitude of communication venues such as social media, event management and public relations.
Cline volunteers for Speedway Children’s Charities and is taking part in the Insight KCS (Kingsport City Schools) program.
Reporter
