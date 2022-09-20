Ashley Cline

 ERIC DONAHUE PHOTOGRAPHY

The Kingsport Chamber announced Tuesday that Ashley Cline is its new communications and events coordinator.

Cline joins the Kingsport Chamber with four years of media experience as a news producer and reporter from WCYB News 5 in Bristol, Va.

