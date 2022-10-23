KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.
October is Clergy Appreciation Month, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t take time to say a very special thank you to each and every one of the amazing pastors who has shared their “Words of Comfort” with our readers.
There’s no way I’d dare try to list them all, for fear of leaving someone out. It’s been a pleasure getting to know them and interacting with them on a regular basis. Our region is truly blessed with caring, compassionate faith leaders. Be sure to thank yours for all they do.
Unique exhibit highlights faith-affirming statements
Another local gem I was lucky to meet many (many) years ago was Kathy Hawk from the Kingsport Art Guild — and this week presented an opportunity to catch up on her latest endeavor. Hawk is part of a unique art show on display at the Renaissance Center Kingsport.
It’s titled “Amen! Four Friends: Faith Life Art” and features artwork that consists of faith-affirming statements created in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, art journaling, and mixed media. In addition to Hawk, featured artists include Mary Ann Grib, Renee Pitts and Jennifer Phipps.
The exhibit remains on display in the Main Gallery on the second floor of the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St., through Nov. 7. You can view it weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit www.kingsportartguild.com.
Help local kids stay warm this winter
King University and multiple community partners are accepting donations of new and clean, gently used winter coats for elementary through middle school-aged children.
“The last few years have been challenging for families and budgets, and the recent cold snap made everyone realize that winter is almost here,” said Ashley Albertson, coordinator of Student Engagement. “For those who want a positive, easy way to help a family in our community, bringing a winter coat to campus or to one of our partner locations can make a big difference in the life of a child at home and at school.”
Those who want to contribute a coat can drop them off at any of the following locations: Craig’s Cleaners, 1375 Volunteer Parkway No. 12, Bristol; Courtyard by Marriott, 3169 Linden Drive, Bristol; The YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, 106 State St., Bristol; King University’s Maclellan Hall, 2613 Tadlock Road, Bristol; and Enkore Salon, 4703 N. Roan St., Johnson City.
Collected coats will be cleaned and distributed, free-of-charge, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kline Gymnasium on King’s campus in Bristol. Anyone present with a child, or with proper identification for a child, will receive a coat. Attendees will be given a number on a first-come, first-served basis, and will have the opportunity to visit a separate room where coats can be selected in privacy. There is no charge to attend. To learn more, call (423) 652-4711 or amalbertson1@king.edu.
Volunteers needed to deliver Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels Northeast Tennessee needs volunteers in all eight counties it serves: Sullivan, Hawkins, Hancock, Greene, Washington, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson. Sites to pick up meals are local to the route.
One can volunteer as little as one day a month, one day a week, or as much as one would like, according to Pandora Abbott, Site Coordinator Supervisor for the First Tennessee Human Resources Agency. Meals for routes are typically picked up between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Routes generally take 1-2 hours to complete.
“We welcome individuals, businesses, churches and other organizations to come out and volunteer to help us get hot, nutritious meals to homebound seniors,” Abbott said. “Volunteers are the magic of the program. They not only are making sure the homebound get a meal, but they are often a welfare check to seniors who may not see anyone else daily.”
Save the dates and other tidbits …
• The Rotary Clubs of Area 13 will join forces this week to host Pints Against Polio on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Model City Tap House on Main Street in Kingsport. Twenty percent of the day’s sales will go to Polio Plus. “Stop in after work, bring the family, have dinner and a drink, and help to fight polio,” writes Milton Carter, Area 13 Governor.
• Can you hear the bells? The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport needs volunteers to help fill the air with the sounds of the season. Scouting units, civic groups, companies (or groups of coworkers), and even families can adopt a day to ring bells and spread Christmas cheer. It’s also a great way for high school and college students to earn service hours for Tennessee Promise scholarships. Register online and reserve a time and location at http://registertoring.com.
• Speaking of the holidays, the Downtown Kingsport Association is seeking sponsors for Christmas in Kingsport, as well as Christmas trees to be displayed in Glen Bruce and Centennial parks. Anyone interested should contact Robin Cleary at rcleary@downtownkingsport.org or reserve a tree online at christmasinkingsport.com.
• And while we’re talking about Downtown Kingsport, this year’s final Food Truck Rally is Friday, Oct. 28, from 5-8 p.m. on Cherokee Street. Then, on Nov. 3, there are two popular events on tap. The first is the annual Holiday Open House from 5-8 p.m. at downtown businesses. The second is Wing Fling, which runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Tickets for the fling ($15, presale; $20, door) are on sale now at the Kingsport Chamber or online at visitkingsport.com.
Talk of the Town features community news from civic groups, nonprofit agencies, arts organizations, and folks just like you. Share your story ideas, photos and other tidbits with Carmen at cmusick@timesnews.net.