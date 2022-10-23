KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.

October is Clergy Appreciation Month, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t take time to say a very special thank you to each and every one of the amazing pastors who has shared their “Words of Comfort” with our readers.

Talk of the Town features community news from civic groups, nonprofit agencies, arts organizations, and folks just like you. Share your story ideas, photos and other tidbits with Carmen at cmusick@timesnews.net.

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

