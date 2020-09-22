KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful, with the support of the city’s Public Works Department, will hold the fifth annual Clean Sweep Kingsport, a community-wide beautification event, on Saturday at various locations throughout Kingsport.
WANT TO HELP?
Volunteers are needed to pick up trash, remove debris and help with beautification efforts. Civic, school and church organizations, Scout troops, businesses, families and individuals are encouraged to take part.
KKB representatives say this is an excellent opportunity for citizens who enjoy biking, walking or jogging on the Kingsport Greenbelt or kayaking and fishing on the Holston River to come out and help maintain these community recreation sites.
NEED STUDENT COMMUNITY SERVICE HOURS?
This is also a great opportunity for students who are looking for community service hours for honors programs and scholarship requirements, particularly Tennessee Promise and TN/VA Scholars students. Clean Sweep Kingsport, whose title sponsor is Republic Services, is part of the nationwide Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup program.
Neighborhood groups/associations, churches, schools and businesses are encouraged to organize a cleanup event in their neighborhood and contact KKB to receive free supplies. Trash bags and gloves will be provided to volunteers at all cleanup events.
HERE’S THE SCHEDULE
The Downtown Kingsport Cleanup, sponsored by Domtar, will be held in partnership with the Downtown Kingsport Association.
Downtown businesses and individuals are encouraged to join the Downtown Kingsport Association to clean up and beautify downtown Kingsport. The cleanup will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. and volunteers should meet in the parking lot across from Chef’s Pizzeria on New Street.
The Greenbelt Cleanup is sponsored by Eastman Credit Union and Ballad Health.
Volunteers should meet at the Greenbelt entrance adjacent to PetSmart. Community volunteers will work along the 11+ miles of the Greenbelt from 9 to 11 a.m. The high volume of rain the region has received this year has resulted in a large amount of litter and debris along the banks of Reedy Creek, which runs along a considerable portion of the Greenbelt. If you have waders, bring them.
Holston River/Riverfront Park Cleanup is sponsored by BAE Systems.
BAE employees and volunteers will work along the Greenbelt bordering the Holston River at Netherland Inn Road from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers should meet on the Greenbelt near the Rotherwood bridge.
ABOUT KEEP KINGSPORT BEAUTIFUL
Keep Kingsport Beautiful is a partnership of the city of Kingsport and the Kingsport Chamber. An affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Tennessee Beautiful, Keep Kingsport Beautiful has won more than 70 national, state and environmental awards. Its mission is to involve the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment.
The Great American Cleanup, a program of Keep America Beautiful, is the nation’s largest community improvement program.
For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@kingsportchamber.org or call (423) 392-8814.