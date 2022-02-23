KINGSPORT — An $800,000 addition to the Model City’s fire training facility will be ready to open in a matter of weeks, city officials said.
The 6,400-square-foot building with classroom space, offices, a kitchenette and restrooms is set to open in early March. Kingsport fire officials said they plan to have a ribbon cutting soon.
“This will give us a lot of versatility,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Shea Payne said in a news release. “We can do outside drills, have multiple classes going at once, and there’s a 20 x 80 porch, so we could actually have three different things happening down there at once.”
The fire training facility, located on Horsecreek Lane off Wilcox Drive, opened in December 2015. It included a burn building, a maze trailer and a scrapped vehicle, all used to replicate real-life situations. It allows firefighters to train for house fires, roof ventilations or vehicle extractions.
City officials said $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds has also been earmarked for the purchase of a cascade system and fire props for the training facility.
The cascade system allows firefighters to replenish air packs after training, rather than having to go to their fire stations.
The additional fire props will be a metal replica car and a dumpster.
Payne said he hoped the department would have the new equipment on hand by late spring to early summer.
“The facility will be all encompassing,” he said. “You’ve got technical rescue, a smoke building with live fire training, controlled burn props, and a classroom facility. The options and opportunities this whole thing provides is going to be one of the best in the state.”