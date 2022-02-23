KINGSPORT — Thousands of water meters across Kingsport are now being replaced by city workers after their batteries started failing years before their life expectancy, officials said Tuesday.
The city of Kingsport now plans to spend $3 million to replace the water meters, which has led to inconsistencies in residents’ water bills.
Chad Austin, assistant utility director for the city, said the batteries in the water meters power a radio that utility workers use to get readings remotely.
Those batteries, though, have started to die in some of the water meters during the past 18 months.
“Those meters are still registering the correct water usage,” Austin said. “We just can no longer receive the signal.”
The city plans to replace 14,500 meters this year after finding some of the 11-year-old meters were failing.
The city first bought more than 36,000 water meters in 2009 that were to be automated, allowing utility workers to get a remote reading through a signal rather than going onto an owner’s property to read the meter.
The meters were guaranteed a 20-year-life expectancy, reports show.
Austin said the city has spoken with the vendor and has been able to make a deal on getting newer water meters with additional technology.
He said the meters did come with a 20-year warranty with the first 10 years being a full warranty and the next 10 years being pro-rated.
“Since technology has improved in the years since the initial installation, we negotiated a discounted price for meters with newer technology at discounted pricing instead of just replacing what we have,” Austin said.
The meter replacement has also led the city to change how it will charge customers over the next few months.
Kingsport will charge residents the minimum amount one month and a visual reading the other month to try to get charges out in a timely manner.
“Our goal is to put eyes on every meter, every other month, until the meters are replaced,” Austin said.
City crews have replaced 4,500 meters and hired a third party to replace another 10,000. City officials said 3,500 were replaced last year.
Austin said $2.5 million was spent to purchase new meters and reading equipment, while the city spent $480,520 for the outside contractor.
Because the meters are subjected to the elements, the fix isn’t simply to replace the battery. The meters have everything, including the radio and battery, encased in a register that is sealed.
“The conditions that meters are subjected to lends itself to this type of design,” Austin said. “Everything is waterproof and enclosed, so that moisture doesn’t have a chance to get to the components.”
The new water meters are able to be read from a radio antenna located on Bays Mountain.
With the old system, utility workers had to drive by homes or residences to get the radio signal. The new system allows them to be able to read meters in real time.
Austin said Kingsport has close to 40,000 water meters across the city.
City officials said Kingsport plans to implement a replacement program.
“We will continue to replace meters as the remaining batteries die,” Austin said.