KINGSPORT — The Model City is facing an employment problem.
Just like every other employer across the country, the city of Kingsport is seeing the stress of workers leaving or positions not being filled.
“We’re filling that bucket as fast we can, but there’s a hole in our bucket,” Tyra Copas, the city’s human resources director, recently told the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The city is in the process of looking at its 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, which starts on July 1. The BMA is looking at possible ways of shoring up the budget to make sure that the city’s hiring pool stays intact.
During her presentation at a budget work session on Monday, Copas said that if the city does not keep up with current wage earnings, it could fall behind.
“Market conditions have shifted dramatically, and savvy employers are stepping up to address salary gaps and ensure all employees are being paid fairly,” she said. “They know that taking a cautious ‘wait-and-see’ approach on compensation is risky and can lead to the loss of great talent.”
The average salary of a non-management city worker is $35,243. With management included, the salary goes up to $45,348, city records show.
The highest number of vacancies at this point is within the police, public works and utilities departments
According to city records, currently the city has 87 police officers budgeted — but has 15 vacancies.
Water system maintenance has 32 budgeted positions, but seven are unfilled. Public works has 54 positions budgeted for street maintenance and facilities management, but 14 are unfilled.
“Due to the number of vacancies, we are at critical staffing levels to provide a standard level of service to our citizens,” Copas noted.
Turnover for the city is at an all-time high. For the 2022 fiscal year so far, 141 employees have left, compared to 94 in 2018. Copas said those employees are leaving for jobs that pay anywhere from $5 to $7 more per hour.
Turnover also leads to additional costs, she said.
The cost of training a general employee is about $600, but for police officers it’s approximately $7,000.
Moreover, the number of employees leaving before they even finish their 90-day probationary period is at an all-time high.
Much of the time it’s because they received an offer from a company they had applied to during the interview process.
“They are leaving at significantly higher pay,” Copas said.
Historically, the city has averaged less than 1% vacancies in positions. The number is now at 6%, she noted.
Copas said that the remedy is to increase employees’ pay, and she outlined such a plan to the BMA. The proposal includes raising the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5% from 2% and also awarding step increases to some workers.
But that would come at a cost. City officials told the BMA that in order to fund such increases, it would take a 12-cent property tax increase to raise an additional $2.4 million.
However, Copas said that if nothing is done, neighboring municipalities would probably outpace Kingsport because some of them are looking at a 5% COLA.
Right now, Copas said, employees are telling her that the main reasons they are leaving is because pay is too low and there are no opportunities for advancement.
The Kingsport BMA will vote on its 2022-2023 budget next month.