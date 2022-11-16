Chris McCartt mug

Chris McCartt

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area.

“This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said. “This will allow property owners to see what their property can do if they have a desire to redevelop.”

