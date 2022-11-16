The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area.
“This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said. “This will allow property owners to see what their property can do if they have a desire to redevelop.”
The board voted 6-0 on a resolution for the study, Alderman Paul Montgomery was absent.
The city will enter into an agreement with Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development, a nonprofit created by the Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority and private citizens.
The first of the study will be looking at obtaining data, and over the next several months there will be community meetings to get citizen input, McCartt said.
The study will take a look at present streetscaping, possible infill housing and possible commercial development in the area.
The whole study will be citizen-led.
“I’m excited about this,” McCartt said. “It’s something we’ve been looking at for quite some time.”
He said a kickoff meeting occurred Tuesday and consultants plan on “getting boots on the ground” soon.
McCartt said he would expect the first of the study to be presented back to the board in the spring.
“This will be a multi-month study,” he said.
Also, the board approved 6-0 giving Sync Space, an organization set up to help drive and develop entrepreneurial investments in Kingsport, a total of $62,500. This is half of the initial request the organization made two weeks ago.
But the board said it would fund half now and then reevaluate funding the full request of $125,000 in the spring.
Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space, told board members during a presentation two weeks ago that the state is set to funnel $4 million through Sync Space in order to help fund endeavors across Northeast Tennessee.
The organization plans to match dollar for dollar any city money that flows into the organization.