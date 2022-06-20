KINGSPORT — City Manager Chris McCartt said city staff have presented the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with a budget that has cuts even with a 12-cent property tax increase.
That proposed budget will be up for final approval on Tuesday night.
“We’re a service-based industry,” McCartt said. “It requires people to provide services.”
The BMA approved the first reading of the budget proposal 7-0 at its last meeting on June 7.
The city is looking at a tax increase to help raise pay for employees and to remain competitive in the market, city officials said.
As inflation and the rising cost of gas have hit families, they have also hit the city, McCartt said.
“Those are real,” he said.
A highly competitive job market has also led to increased employee turnover and an inability to hire new talent. As of Friday, the city had 55 job openings.
As they put together a budget, city officials must look at all angles of a budget, and that includes where and how to spend the money.
City records show that mid-level staff will still not see a pay increase and there still won’t be needed additional staffing in some departments. Park and facilities maintenance will also see cuts.
Every budget season, city administrators must look over a collection of different pots of money and how that money flows into the city.
Questions always persist on such things as why money from capital improvements projects could not be used to fund things such as employee salaries.
The problem is most of this money is one-time money, and while some of it comes from cash, most of it comes from bonds or a loan. Because of this, it’s not a good financial decision to fund an operational cost with a capital cost.
“They’re not sustainable year over year,” McCartt said.
There are also other caveats. Some of these projects are being paid for mainly by state and federal grants.
An example is the pedestrian bridge planned to connect Brickyard Park to downtown Kingsport, McCartt said.
He said 90% of the funding will be from state dollars. So it’s imperative to take advantage of this free money to provide for quality of life for residents. There are also other advantages, such as traffic from the proposed 386-unit development walking to downtown and spending money, which means more sales tax dollars.
McCartt said the city, as long as he’s been involved, always tries to look for ways to obtain other funding avenues.
“We are preprogrammed to look for state and federal dollars,” he said.
He said there are reasons that a property tax hike is needed. If it is not conducted, then that could mean more overtime paid for employees, and if they work longer hours, it could lead to more people leaving. If more people leave then it could begin to affect city services, he said.
The next meeting will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kingsport City Hall.