KINGSPORT — The Main Street rebuilding project, which is expected to last two years, should not be delayed as winter weather moves in, a city official said this week.

“While some construction activities are not feasible during cold weather, the current, initial work activities are not expected to be hindered,” said Michael Thompson, public works director.

