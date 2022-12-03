The Main Street rebuild project, which is expected to last two years, started a month ago. Work has begun on the Kingsport Area Transit Services side of the street. For the first six months, work will take place between Sullivan and Cherokee streets.
KINGSPORT — The Main Street rebuilding project, which is expected to last two years, should not be delayed as winter weather moves in, a city official said this week.
“While some construction activities are not feasible during cold weather, the current, initial work activities are not expected to be hindered,” said Michael Thompson, public works director.
The project started a month ago.
Once the overhaul is completed, the road will look uniform from Clay Street to Sullivan Street. Another major improvement will be redoing the intersection of Main and Sullivan streets, where an island will be placed. This will give drivers a better view when pulling in and out of the intersection.
During the first six months, construction will be between Sullivan and Cherokee streets. Contractors have already closed a large part of half of the street while work is conducted.
Once that section is done, contractors will then go block by block to Clay Street and through downtown. City officials have promised to keep communication with the public open as the work progresses, so businesses in the area do not suffer.
Thompson said local merchants have been open to the Main Street project, which may affect many of them as the road rebuild moves forward.
“The businesses have been receptive and are looking forward to the improvements coming to Main Street with this project,” he said. “We are committed to working through any issues that arise during construction.”
Construction crews are currently working on utilities and demolition work. Thompson said he expects the next phase to be the installation of curbing and sidewalks.
Thompson said the contractor has the leeway to build the project in the best way possible, so the city will not dictate the construction process.
He said utility and demolition work on Main Street will continue as the contractor restores the soil underneath, which has weakened over the years.
“These activities will be ongoing as they move up the road,” Thompson said.